Trade Technologies Posts Record Results for 2024

Trade Technologies Sets New Benchmarks for the Trade Digitization Journey.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 20 years, Trade Technologies has provided technology and services to automate and digitize today’s trade along with continuous innovation to enable the journey ahead. Today, Trade Technologies, announced its exceptional achievements in 2024, further solidifying its position as the leading global provider of trade finance automation, connectivity, and transaction management services.In a year marked by continuing challenges to global trade, Trade Technologies delivered growth and innovation to serve the needs of its global customer base. The Company's TradeSharp Platform processed an impressive 68,000 transactions in 2024, across the full range of trade finance technology and services, including export letters of credit, documentary collections, and open account transactions. The Company also added new services for managing bank guarantees, standby LCs and import letters of credit. The combined value of transactions processed in 2024 was almost USD 18 billion. Since its inception, TradeSharp has facilitated over 730,000 transactions, accumulating a staggering value of nearly USD 180 billion.Importantly, for the continuing journey of global trade to a fully digital network, 62% of all export transactions processed by Trade Technologies in 2024 were securely digitized and delivered, in whole or in part, online to banks or buyers. Furthermore, additional major trade banks implemented the Company’s TradeBridge Bank API solution to eliminate paper and transform trade processing of letters of credit, collections and open account transactions. This accelerating shift to a paperless trade environment significantly reduced operational costs and improved turnaround times for corporates and banks. It also lowered carbon emissions by eliminating over 42,000 courier deliveries.Trade Technologies added over 60 new clients, bringing the total to more than 1,500 clients worldwide. Trade Technologies employs 100 trade professionals across its 16 global offices in nine countries.2024 also marked substantial progress for the Company’s TradeBridge Bank API product. In 2024, TradeBridge automated data and document delivery to major trade banks for 6000 export transactions on behalf of 120 corporate exporters. TradeBridge is the first technology to completely eliminate the requirement for banks to receive and manage paper to process export LCs, collections and open account transactions. To date, TradeBridge has enabled three major trade banks to process 25,000+ trade transactions entirely based on data and images, without receiving or handling paper documents. 2024 volumes alone accounted for nearly USD 2 billion in transaction value.Reflecting on another year of progress, Kirk Lundburg, President and CEO of Trade Technologies, stated, “In the face of ongoing geopolitical and economic challenges, our team and technology have consistently delivered exceptional value to our clients. The advancements and growth we’ve experienced in 2024 lay a strong foundation for continued success in 2025 and beyond.”Trade Technologies’ unwavering commitment to innovation and efficiency continues to drive its leadership in the trade finance sector, setting new benchmarks for the industry year after year.About Trade Technologies:Trade Technologies is the leading provider of trade finance automation, connectivity, and transaction management services. Established in 1999, the Company has processed almost USD 180 billion in successful trade transactions for thousands of Exporters. Trade Technologies' innovative solutions, including TradeSharp™ and TradeBridge API, automate and digitize the creation, management, and delivery of documents and data between Corporates, Banks and Buyers. With a global presence in 16 offices across Asia, EMEA and North America, the Company offers a unique blend of technology and expert trade services that optimize transaction processing, enhance cash flow, and provide end-to-end visibility. Clients benefit from faster, more reliable payments and reduced costs.Contact:Press & MediaAnija ObmannTrade Technologies, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.