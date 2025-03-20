Trade Technologies Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Trust

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade Technologies, the global leader in trade finance automation, connectivity, and transaction management, proudly announces its successful completion of the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, conducted by Sensiba LLP (Sensiba). This compliance attestation underscores Trade Technologies’ commitment to safeguarding client data while delivering trusted, innovative solutions in the trade finance industry.The SOC 2 information security audit framework, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), rigorously evaluates organizations on trust services criteria, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type II report evaluates whether specified controls are effectively designed and functioned as intended over a defined period of time.Trade Technologies achieved a “clean” audit opinion from Sensiba, confirming the effective design and implementation of its systems and controls at the time of review."Securing SOC 2 Type II compliance reflects our ongoing dedication to upholding the highest standards of data security," said Ken Kolchier, Chief Technology Officer at Trade Technologies. "This achievement reinforces our position as a trusted partner for organizations worldwide, delivering cutting-edge technology with robust security at its core.""Our clients depend on us not only for innovation but also for reliability and trust," added Kirk Lundburg, CEO and President of Trade Technologies. "This milestone demonstrates our unwavering focus on protecting client data and strengthening the integrity of global trade finance processes."For more information, visit www.tradetechnologies.com About Trade Technologies:Trade Technologies is the leading provider of trade finance automation, connectivity, and transaction management services. Established in 1999, the company has processed over USD 160 billion in successful trade transactions for more than 1,500 exporters. Trade Technologies' innovative solutions, including TradeSharp™ and TradeBridge API, automate and digitize the creation, management, and delivery of data and documents between corporates and banks. With a global presence in 16 offices across Asia, EMEA, and North America, the company offers a blend of technology and expert services that optimize transaction processing, enhance cash flow, and provide end-to-end visibility. Clients benefit from faster, more reliable payments and reduced costs.Contact:Ken Kolchier – CTOTrade Technologieskkolchier@tradetechnologies.comPress & Media:Anija ObmannTrade Technologies Inc.

