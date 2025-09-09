Major Leadership Promotions Added at CS Events Dubai and Sri Lanka as It Expands Across EMEA and Southeast Asia

New Leadership Appointments

Cogent Solutions Expands Across EMEA and Southeast Asia with the Addition of Its Senior Leadership Team

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cogent Solutions™ , a leading force in business intelligence and high-level B2B conference management, proudly announces three pivotal leadership promotions that reflect the company’s next era of strategic expansion and talent elevation.Yousuf Ali (Anis Zahoor) Appointed Managing Director – EMEAA British national and the longest-serving member of the Cogent family, Yousuf Ali—also known internally as Anis Zahoor—has been instrumental in shaping the company's success story from its earliest days. With a decade of unwavering commitment, visionary leadership, and commercial excellence, Yousuf has been a pillar of Cogent's global ascent.He now steps into the role of Managing Director – EMEA, overseeing all regional operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. His appointment marks not just a well-deserved recognition but also a strategic move to consolidate and grow Cogent’s influence in its most established and fast-evolving markets.Soni Lakshmipathi Promoted to Sales Director – GlobalFollowing in Yousuf’s footsteps, Soni Lakshmipathi takes over the mantle of leading global sales as the new Sales Director – Global. Known for her tenacity, strategic acumen, and relationship-building excellence, Soni’s elevation signals Cogent’s commitment to nurturing internal talent and promoting bold, capable leaders.Swetha Sahanya Appointed Director of Delegates and DeliveryAnother key promotion sees Swetha Sahanya stepping into the role of Director of Delegates and Delivery. One of the longest-serving team members, Swetha was instrumental in building Cogent’s Sri Lanka Center of Excellence from the ground up. In her new role, she will lead conference and boardroom delivery, ensuring flawless execution and world-class client experiences. This promotion reflects her unwavering dedication and operational brilliance.This leadership realignment comes at a time of unprecedented growth and follows tremendous internal planning as CogentSolutions.ae prepares for its ambitious IPO strategy aimed at a billion-dollar valuation by 2035."Yousuf, Soni, and Swetha represent the best of Cogent—loyalty, intelligence, grit, and global thinking," said Nizam Deen, Founder & CEO of Cogent Solutions™. "All three are shining examples of what it means to be part of the Cogent family. They have outperformed, outworked, outlasted, and truly earned their place and for that, we congratulate them. We are extremely proud of them. These promotions aren’t just acknowledgments of past performance they’re our bet on the future. As we prepare for our IPO and expand across continents, it’s leaders like them who will turn vision into velocity. Yousuf has been the backbone of our commercial engine and a mentor to many. Soni represents the next generation of leadership ready to take the company into uncharted growth territories. Swetha brings flawless execution and operational strength to our delivery model. Together, they form a formidable force as we push toward our Vision 2035 and our billion-dollar IPO ambition."The promotions reaffirm Cogent’s culture of loyalty, performance, and precision—qualities it seeks in both leadership and rising talent across its global offices.At CogentSolutions.ae, we truly believe in giving people the opportunity to become the absolute best version of themselves. We push them, we train them, and we challenge them—because we believe that under the right pressure, talent turns into mastery. In essence, we make diamonds of skill and character from the brilliant, diverse, and multinational crew that drives our global success.Visit www.CogentSolutions.ae to learn more about the people, strategies, and vision driving the next chapter of Cogent’s global expansion.

