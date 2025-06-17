Yanbu Hosts 9th AIM – FRP & CUI 2025 Following Breakthrough February Workshop

Interactive panel discussion on the future of asset integrity strategies in oil, gas, and industrial sectors - 8th Asset Integrity & Corrosion Management Conference Conference kickoff in Doha – setting the tone for two days of insights and innovation. A packed house of technical experts and decision-makers discussing innovation in corrosion and asset reliability - 8th AIM Conference Networking in action: Delegates and solution providers connecting at the exhibition area of the 8th edition in Doha

Industry experts to convene in Yanbu to explore innovations in FRP and CUI for enhanced asset integrity and safety.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cogent Solutions is pleased to announce the 9th edition of the Asset Integrity & Corrosion Management Conference & Exhibition – FRP & CUI Innovations , scheduled to take place on the 1st and 2nd of October 2025 in Yanbu, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Building on the overwhelming success of the 7th Asset Integrity & Corrosion Management Conference, held earlier this year in Yanbu on 24th and 25th February 2025, this upcoming edition will delve deeper into specialized topics related to Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) and Fiber-Reinforced Plastics (FRP) — two critical areas impacting asset integrity across multiple sectors.This focused event will bring together senior decision-makers, engineers, regulators, and technology leaders from the oil & gas , petrochemical, power, and infrastructure sectors to address emerging challenges and showcase the latest technologies and best practices in asset protection and performance optimization.Event Highlights:In-depth technical sessions led by global expertsLive case studies and practical insightsExhibition of next-generation FRP and CUI technologiesInteractive panel discussions and networking opportunities with 200+ industry professionalsWith Saudi Arabia’s strategic emphasis on infrastructure longevity and industrial safety, the conference continues to serve as a vital knowledge-sharing and networking platform for professionals responsible for safeguarding critical assets.For more information and registration, visit:

8th AIM Conference 2025 – Event Highlights

