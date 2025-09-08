Cogent Solutions to Build Billion-Dollar Global Empire - Starting with $20M Bet on Sri Lanka

Nizam Deen | CEO of Cogent Solutions LLC

Top 1% Global Companies Now Hiring in Sri Lanka: Cogent’s Vision 2035 Goes Live

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cogent Solutions™ , a Dubai-headquartered powerhouse in business intelligence and conference management, has announced a bold US$20 million investment (approximately LKR 5.96 billion) into Sri Lanka to build and expand a center of excellence to shape the future of global B2B conferences as part of its global vision and strategy.This is more than a capital deployment plan. It is a calculated move to position Sri Lanka as a regional epicenter for innovation, human capital development, and world-class business events.A Legacy Comes Full CircleFor Founder & CEO Nizam Deen , this isn’t just strategy—it’s personal. From humble beginnings, his journey has evolved into building one of the most influential conference businesses with close strategic partnerships with global government bodies operating across the Middle East and Africa. Now, Sri Lanka is set to become the nucleus of Cogent’s next growth arc."Our 2035 vision isn't just about scaling, it’s about defining the future as we prepare for our IPO," said Deen. "Sri Lanka has the talent, the hunger, and the story. We’re here to unlock that potential by building real pathways to global relevance. We are considering our growth as we have expanded into Saudi Arabia and Nigeria and now Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Thailand are next in the next 6–12 months. Now is the time to take over and scale. This regional expansion is paving the way for our bigger plan: to take Cogent Solutions public with a target valuation of over US$1 billion by 2035."Why Sri Lanka? Why Now?Over the last 2 years, Cogent Solutions™ has been quietly embedding itself into the Sri Lankan ecosystem. With operations established and talent development already underway, the company has provided tremendous opportunities for Sri Lankan talent to work with elite clients and Fortune 500 companies across the globe.Sri Lankan professionals are also given the opportunity to experience the best of global business, including all-expenses-paid trips to Cogent’s high-end conferences hosted in luxury hotels across the world’s major cities.Cogent Solutions™ is offering Sri Lanka's top talent a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work directly with the world’s most influential corporations and government institutions through high-level B2B conferences and cutting-edge business intelligence services. These platforms help Fortune 500 companies and high-level policymakers address immediate market challenges across sectors including technology, oil & gas, construction, water, fintech, banking, regulatory tech, and sports infrastructure.Cogent works exclusively with the top 1% of companies globally each valued in the billions as well as leading government agencies across the Middle East and Africa, including Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, and most French-speaking countries. Now, with its expansion into Southeast Asia, Sri Lankan professionals will be at the forefront of this elite global network.The US$20 Million Investment Will Drive:• A regional innovation and operations hub in Colombo• Hundreds of high-value jobs across business development, conference production, tech, marketing, and design• Flagship global conferences and exhibitions hosted in Sri Lanka• A sustainable talent pipeline connecting Sri Lankans with multinational firms and global mentorsImpact at ScaleThis investment is already bearing fruit: young Sri Lankan professionals are being trained and elevated into international business environments. The model is designed for scale, sustainability, and long-term transformation—not temporary uplift.Vision 2035: Bridging WorldsCogent Solutions™ believes emerging economies can lead, not just follow. Vision 2035 is a blueprint for integrating regions like Sri Lanka into the fabric of global commerce, leadership, and innovation.Join the Movement: Work With the World’s BestCogent Solutions™ is actively seeking Sri Lanka’s top talent. If you believe you have what it takes to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best minds in the world, now is your opportunity. With a rigorous recruitment process and extremely high standards, only the most capable and driven candidates make it through.We don’t hire often but when we do, we hire the best. We also pay at the highest levels in the region, with salaries benchmarked in USD. If you're ready to build a global career from Sri Lanka and work on billion-dollar projects across continents, visit our careers page at www.CogentSolutions.ae In the coming weeks, Cogent Solutions™ will also announce the formation of its newest Board of Directors, including both executive and non-executive members, as part of its global governance and expansion strategy.Visit www.CogentSolutions.ae to learn more about how Cogent is shaping the future starting right here, in Sri Lanka.

