Recruiting for Good is Launching The Rosé Social Dining Club for Sweet LA Women

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent, generates proceeds to fund girl gigs; and rewards referrals with 3 years of dining and parties

"Love to Dine for Good and Party Too? The Rosé Social Club Is Made Just for You!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow ™, a meaningful work program for talented tweens in LA.Recruiting for Good is launching ‘ The Rosé Social Dining Club ’ for sweet women in LA to inspire participation in Recruiting for Good's referral program. Club members earn a 3-year-dining-treat and three years of sweet parties.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; " Love to Dine for Good and Party Too ? The Rosé Social Club Is Made Just for You! We're launching ‘The Rosé Social Club;’ with a sponsored brunch at Casaléna in Woodland Hills. To Attend our sweet women brunch party and learn how Recruiting for Good is rewarding club members 3-years of dining and sweet parties. RSVP by Friday October 10th, 2025, at 5pm with Sara(at)Recruitingforgood(dot)com (only 6 more spots left), Meet Co-Founders Jen and Carlos!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow ™ (a meaningful work program for talented tweens)! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!In an effort to fund Girls Design Tomorrow ™; a meaningful work program for talented tweens in LA., Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with a membership to ‘The Rosé Social Club’; club members earn a three year dining treat and three years of sweet parties. First attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood or in the Valley. To learn more visit www.TheRoséSocialClub.com Made Just for You!

Talented 9 Year old girl 'Inaminute' landed the sweetest dining gig Mom&Me lunch to discover the sweetest restaurants; taste the best dishes and review them!

