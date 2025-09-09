EGLE launches State Revolving Fund Savings Calculator, a new tool for smarter infrastructure planning
To help communities better understand State Revolving Fund (SRF) program and the potential savings as a result of significantly low interest rates, EGLE recently launched the SRF Savings Calculator. This tool helps visualize potential financial savings applicants can realize through the SRF program.
The SRF Savings Calculator is easy to use, simply:
- Enter an estimated project cost
- Select loan terms that best match eligibility
- Compare SRF financing against your municipality’s standard open market interest rate
- Instantly view estimated savings
This is a powerful tool that will help communities make informed decisions and plan for future water infrastructure system repairs and upgrades.
EGLE is encouraging all eligible applicants to explore the SRF Savings Calculator and see how the program can support their community’s infrastructure goals.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.