EGLE launches State Revolving Fund Savings Calculator, a new tool for smarter infrastructure planning

To help communities better understand State Revolving Fund (SRF) program and the potential savings as a result of significantly low interest rates, EGLE recently launched the SRF Savings Calculator. This tool helps visualize potential financial savings applicants can realize through the SRF program.

The SRF Savings Calculator is easy to use, simply:

Enter an estimated project cost

Select loan terms that best match eligibility

Compare SRF financing against your municipality’s standard open market interest rate

Instantly view estimated savings

This is a powerful tool that will help communities make informed decisions and plan for future water infrastructure system repairs and upgrades.

EGLE is encouraging all eligible applicants to explore the SRF Savings Calculator and see how the program can support their community’s infrastructure goals.