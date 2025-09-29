EGLE staffers recognized for their work in awards ceremony

Winner: State Revolving Fund (SRF) Water Infrastructure, Financing, and Funding Section (WIFFS) team (Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division, Finance Division, (FD) and WRD).

Nominated by: Gillian Gainsley (EGLE Executive Office)

“Each one of the 86 individuals included in this nomination contribute to this highly impactful program, whether managing grants and loans, scoring applications, developing scoring criteria, or working directly with funded communities. Because of their work, hundreds of thousands of Michiganders are living with cleaner, more reliable water systems.”

The Mission Elevation Through Team Collaboration award recognizes cross-functional EGLE teams that break silos to solve complex issues collaboratively.

Nominees: Janice Adams (RRD), Evan Birkett (RRD), Steve Beukema (RRD), Emily Finnell (OGL), Scott Kendzierski (DWEHD), BASF HW Site (DWEHD, MMD, PIO, WRD), Camp Grayling (RRD, DWEHD, FD, OCWPA, MPART), Cyber-Security - Water Sector (DWEHD, ESD, WRD), Digital Accessibility Review Team (DART) (DWEHD, ESD, IMD, WRD), Jack Pack (RRD), Land App Workgroup (WRD, MMD, AQD, MDARD), PFAS Group (RRD), Smith Creek LF Enforcement (AQD, MMD), Targeted Monitoring Team (WRD), Team Filter First (DWEHD), Training and Outreach (ESD), Underground Storage Tank Team (RRD, LARA), Upper Peninsula Geologic Repository (GRMD, ESD), SRF WIFFS (WRD FD DWEHD), WRD District Supervisors (WRD), MiEnviro Team (WRD)

SRF WIFFS team

DWEHD

Amy Douville, Bob London, Bob Weir, Chunyan He, Davis Roeser, Devany Bosetti, Don Brady, Doug Loper, Dustin Horlacher, Emily Wright, Geneva Vanlerberg, Jamie Wade, John Sidwell, Justina Carver, Katelyn Reyes, Kevin Lemmer, Kory Kowalski, Kristen Bailey, Kurt Swendsen, Kyle Zimes, Mellisa Drobitch, Mike Westra, Sally Castle, Sean Brown, Shamsul Fahim, Stephanie Johnson, Steve Cummins, Taylor Quillan, Tiffany Yusko-Kotimko, Yunfeng Li, Zeba Rahman.

FD

Angela Yu, Arielle Lytkowski, Bridget Flanery, Carly Kirk, Chelsea Walsh, Dan Beauchamp, David Worthington, Eric Pocan, Hannah Loper, Izabel Hartman, James Garry, Jenna Beverly, Jessica Ferris, Joel Felsk, Jon Doyle, Jonathan Berman, Kaitlyn Thrush, Karen Venner, Kathryn Gallagher, Kelly Green, Lance Wood, Latonya Emanuel, Leanne Hardisty, Luke Hurley, Mark Conradi, Marley Diatikar, Sara Brown, Sarah Peterson, Valorie White, Zack Colesa.

WRD

Aaron Kline, Biao Li, Bob Sweet, Brent Bodnar, Charlie Hill, Cheema Palki, Christe Alwin, Dale Ehinger, Donte Richard, Gus Vazquez, Hala Baroudi, James Dykstra, Joy Brooks, Kip Mitchell, Laura Verona, Leslie Sorensen, Marcus Tironi, Olivia Hagan, Phillip DePetro, Saha Moutoshi, Scott Richards, Shannon Henderson, Stacey Thiel, Stephen Busch, Steven Eick, William Muzzi.