2024 Air Quality Annual Report Released

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has released its 2024 Air Annual Air Quality report, offering a comprehensive look at air quality trends and monitoring data across the state.

Released by EGLE’s Air Quality Division, the report tracks levels of key pollutants such as ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and air toxics. It also includes data on pollutants regulated under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

The report draws from air monitoring stations throughout Michigan and provides insights into how air quality is changing over time.  In addition to pollutant data, it includes the following:

  • Over 40 monitor locations and over 100 monitors across the state.
  • What is being measured at each location.
  • Concentrations of pollutants in the air.
  • What the measurements mean.
  • Pollutant trends over time and how those pollutants may be created.
  • Air Quality Index (AQI) information.
  • Temperature and precipitation data.

If you have questions about the report’s contents, contact Cindy Koppen-Hodges at 517-648-7169 or HodgesC@Michigan.gov.

