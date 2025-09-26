Invasive stiltgrass cropping up around southern Michigan

Stiltgrass, a highly invasive annual grass that spreads quickly in disturbed areas, recently was detected in Augusta Creek, Barry and Petersburg state game areas.

The detections were the result of surveys conducted by the Michigan Invasive Species Program’s new public lands response team. Two foresters and two biologists were hired by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources through a 2024 State General Fund increase for the program, focusing on early detection and rapid response for watch list species on the state’s 4.6 million acres of public land.

Biologists Petar Simic and Natalie Bekins have spent the summer seeking out and treating infestations of watch list invasive species on state lands in the southern Lower Peninsula.

Invasive species on Michigan’s watch list pose an immediate or potential threat to Michigan's economy, environment or human health. These species either have never been confirmed in the wild in Michigan or have a limited known distribution.