Japanese Short-Drama App Company emole Produces First U.S.-Tailored Content, Streaming Starts Today

MEGURO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- emole Inc., a leading Japanese short-drama app company, today announced the production and release of its first U.S. original content.

Since launching its short-drama app BUMP in Japan in December 2022, has emerged as a leading player in the country’s short-drama industry, achieving consistent growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), Monthly Active Users (MAU), and total social media views.

Building on this momentum, the company partnered with U.S.-based creators and production companies to develop two original short dramas—one vertical-format and one horizontal-format— for its short-drama app, BUMPiNT (branded as BUMP globally). These titles will stream sequentially in September and October 2025.



Strategic Intent for the U.S. Short-Drama Market and Background on “Culturized” Productions

The primary reason emole is focusing on the U.S. market is its overwhelming size. The United States is the world’s largest market for short-drama app revenue, accounting for 49% of total global revenue in the first quarter of 2025. * Establishing a strong presence in the U.S. is therefore considered essential for emole’s global growth.

"We believe that simply localizing content—such as adding subtitles to existing shows— is not enough," said a company representative. "True 'culturalization' achieved through close collaboration with local creators and production companies to reflect U.S. culture and trends, is the key to creating a hit".

emole’s global platform, BUMPiNT (branded internationally as BUMP), offers a distinctive advantage in its ability to stream both vertical and horizontal content formats. Unlike many short-drama platforms that focus exclusively on vertical productions, this dual-format flexibility makes us an attractive partner for creators and production companies seeking broader storytelling opportunities.

BUMPiNT's Unique Approach: A Creator-Centric Partnership Model

- Three production models: BUMPiNT offers In-house Productions, Co-productions, and External Productions.

- Global revenue-sharing: emole plans to extend its successful Japan-based revenue-sharing model to international markets.

The strength of BUMPiNT lies in its close collaboration with external creators and production partners. Its revenue-sharing model—based on investment ratios—enables flexibility, including non-exclusive releases. This structure has already produced successful cases in Japan, where creators have earned multiples of their production costs and expanded their IPs into ongoing series. Looking ahead, emole intends to extend this proven model globally, empowering local creators and establishing sustainable ecosystems for short-drama production worldwide.



Featured Productions: An Overview

Coming in September: Now You See Him - Revenge of a Blind Wife

- Synopsis: "The one who was truly blind was you." Ellie, who lost her sight to illness, finds happiness in her marriage to college professor Jeremy. However, she discovers her husband is having an affair with his student, Mia. Arrogant and blinded by his own deception, Jeremy brazenly continues the affair at home and work, taking advantage of Ellie's blindness. The pain of betrayal and humiliation eventually transforms into a strong resolve. With the help of a trusted friend, she begins to plot her revenge to expose Jeremy's true nature to the world—a story of turning a weakness into a weapon.

- Format: The horizontal series, developed by BUMPiNT/BUMP, is a collaboration with a U.S.-based screenwriter and director. This unfaithful revenge drama, a popular genre on the service, is set in New York.

- Release Date:

U.S.: September 9, 2025, at 11:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (PT)

Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and other regions: After October 2025

- Starring: Mia Grinchendle (as Ellie Morrison), Alexander Pennecke (as Jeremy Morrison), Bella Mraz (as Mia), Carson Thomas (as Malik), Ben Yahr (as Ryan), Joel Morrison (as Reporter), and others.

- Production: BGK Cinematics. Directed by Azumi Hasegawa, Written by Brent Katz.

- IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt38117318/?ref_=fn_all_ttl_1

Coming in October: The Hidden Life of a Secret Pop Star

- Synopsis: "They can take my name, but they can't take this singing voice." Adeline, a global pop star, is actually a normal teenager named Riley. She enrolls in high school undercover to experience her final year, only to find her classmate, Charlotte, claiming to be "Adeline". Amidst a tangled web of friendships, betrayal, and lies, can Riley protect her secret and find her true self?

- Format: The vertical series, developed by BUMPiNT/BUMP, is a collaboration with a U.S.-based director and screenwriter known for creating hit vertical dramas. The story is a school drama that explores friendship, betrayal, and lies.

- Release Date:

U.S.: October 2025 (ET / PT)

Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and other regions: TBD

- Starring: Sophia Blake (as Riley/Adeline), Olivia Rose Williams (as Charlotte), Trygve Gundersen (as Benny), Olivia Fox (as Tara), Ella Maio (as Lexie), Vinny Balbo (as Zack), and others.

- Production: 721 Project. Produced by Taoquan Fu, Directed by Naomi Christie, Written by EJ Endick.

emole will continue to deliver new value to global audiences by creating better content and contributing to the industry's development. We will keep working to realize our vision of "A world where creation is a challenge," and contribute to the "creator economy".

About BUMPiNT

BUMPiNT, known globally as BUMP, is a short-drama app operated by emole. As of September 2025, the platform has surpassed 2.5 million total downloads, with content on its official social media channels generating over 3 billion views. The app delivers short dramas of 1–3 minutes per episode, using a “Wait to Watch for Free” model similar to manga apps, alongside per-use payments and ad-supported viewing options. Covering a wide spectrum of genres—from romantic comedies and revenge dramas to mysteries, teen romance, and action—BUMPiNT offers compelling short-form storytelling designed to engage a wide audience, with particular popularity among Gen Z women.

BUMPiNT Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bump_drama_us?igsh=bjFhYWFhODNvYXNo

