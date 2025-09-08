Senate Bill 713 Printer's Number 1152

PENNSYLVANIA, September 8 - highway. The sign or surface shall include features that enhance

road safety, including enhanced turn signals and brake lights,

by connecting the sign or surface to a vehicle operation

indicator. The sign or surface shall be able to communicate with

the public through real-time, geofenced and global positioning

system enabled technology by providing information and

advertising to the public, including public service

announcements and emergency alerts. The size and placement of

the sign or surface must receive approval of the department or

be a type approved by the department prior to use on the

vehicle.

20250SB0713PN1152 - 2 -

