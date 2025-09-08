Senate Bill 713 Printer's Number 1152
(F.2) PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION VEHICLES.--
(1) A PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION VEHICLE MAY CARRY ON THE
REAR OR SIDE OF THE VEHICLE ILLUMINATED SIGNS, OR SURFACES
DESIGNED TO BE ILLUMINATED SIGNS THAT ARE COMPLIANT WITH ALL
APPLICABLE FEDERAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS, PLACED SO AS NOT TO
INTERFERE WITH THE VISION OF THE DRIVER THROUGH THE REAR
WINDOW, IF ANY, OF THE VEHICLE. ILLUMINATED SIGNS, OR
SURFACES DESIGNED TO BE ILLUMINATED SIGNS, SO PLACED SHALL BE
OF A SIZE AND TYPE DESIGNED NOT TO INTERFERE WITH OR UNDULY
DISTRACT DRIVERS OF OTHER VEHICLES ON THE HIGHWAY. THE SIGN
OR SURFACE SHALL INCLUDE FEATURES THAT ENHANCE ROAD SAFETY,
INCLUDING ENHANCED TURN SIGNALS AND BRAKE LIGHTS, BY
CONNECTING THE SIGN OR SURFACE TO A VEHICLE OPERATION
INDICATOR. THE SIGN OR SURFACE SHALL BE ABLE TO COMMUNICATE
WITH THE PUBLIC THROUGH REAL-TIME, GEOFENCED AND GLOBAL
POSITIONING SYSTEM ENABLED TECHNOLOGY BY PROVIDING
INFORMATION AND ADVERTISING TO THE PUBLIC, INCLUDING PUBLIC
SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENTS AND EMERGENCY ALERTS.
(2) THE SIZE AND PLACEMENT OF THE SIGN OR SURFACE MUST
