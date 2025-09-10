WAIV Technologies Appoints Full Gas Motor / Lassdive as its Exclusive Distributor in Spain and Portugal

WAIV AHOY GPS Tracker for Boat & PWC Rentals

Partnership expands access to WAIV’s GPS tracking, helping Spain & Portugal rental operators boost safety and profitability.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAIV Technologies, Inc. (waiv.ai), a California-based leader in intelligent GPS tracking and fleet management solutions for recreational boat and jet-ski rental businesses, today announced the appointment of Full Gas Motor and its sister company Lassdive as its Exclusive Distributor in Spain and PortugalWAIV's AHOY product line brings features only found on expensive and complicated systems to the jet-ski and smaller boat rental market. This European partnership makes it easier for Spanish and Portuguese rental operators to access WAIV’s advanced watercraft tracking technology. WAIV’s solutions are designed specifically for the recreational marine industry, with tools that help operators improve rental watercraft safety while increasing rental profitability. Features such as knowing real-time where their rental watercrafts are operating, their craft's speed, rental time and danger location warnings, that give operators more control in an easy to visualize experience.Full Gas Motor (fullgasmotor.com), the official Yamaha jet-ski retailer in Barcelona, is one of the leading watercraft retailers and nautical service providers on the Spanish east coast. Serving both private consumers and rental operations throughout southern and central Europe, Full Gas also offers marine repair services and technical training.Its sister company, Lassdive (lassdive.com), runs one of Spain’s most complete networks of aquatic sports centers. With services ranging from boat and jet-ski rentals to scuba diving tours and nautical training, Lassdive is well positioned to introduce WAIV’s rental-focused GPS solutions to operators across Spain and Portugal. WAIV products are now available for purchase online directly through Lassdive’s webshop at lassdive.com.Through this collaboration, customers can now purchase WAIV products directly within the EU, gaining simplified logistics, local support, and the confidence of working with two of the most respected names in the marine community, WAIV and Full Gas Motor.“Having operated jet-ski and boat rentals for over 15 years, I’ve tested many GPS solutions,” said Miquel Cladera, Founder and CEO of Full Gas Motor and Lassdive. “WAIV stands out as a unique, smart, and cost-effective solution that solves problems no other system has been able to address. We are not only implementing WAIV across our own operations but also proud to make it available to our customers throughout Europe via our network and our webshop at lassdive.com.”Magnus Berggren, Founder and CEO of WAIV Technologies, added: “This distribution partnership with Full Gas Motor and Lassdive is further reinforcement of the global applicability of our products. By combining WAIV’s innovation with their unmatched presence in the European marine industry, we will strengthen our market positions and help drive the entire recreational rental sector forward.”

