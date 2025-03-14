WAIV Unveils WAIV AHOY: The Next Generation GPS Tracking System for Boat and PWC Rentals

WAIV AHOY GPS Tracker for Boat & PWC Rentals

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAIV , the innovative provider of Intelligent GPS Tracking and Fleet Management solutions for Boat and PWC rental businesses, is excited to announce the launch of WAIV AHOY —a groundbreaking advancement in marine safety and operational efficiency.Building on the success of the industry-leading WAIV XStream PRO, WAIV AHOY introduces enhanced real-time monitoring and security features designed specifically for Boat and PWC rental operators.Equipped with a loud siren, bright LED strobe lights, and a vivid OLED display, WAIV AHOY offers an unprecedented level of control and safety for rental fleets. This next-generation device features a rapid-response, geofenced alert system that helps prevent accidents, enforce regulations, and protect valuable equipment.“With WAIV AHOY, we’ve taken GPS tracking to the next level by addressing the unique challenges rental operators face every day,” said Magnus Berggren, CEO of WAIV. “From preventing renters from entering restricted areas to reducing costly damages, this device is a game-changer for the industry.”Key Features of WAIV AHOY:● Instant Geofence Alerts: Easily set up geofences by drawing on a mobile app; the system instantly downloads alerts to the device.● Built-in Safety Warnings: The siren, strobe lights, and OLED display provide immediate warnings when renters exceed speed limits or enter restricted zones.● Network-Independent Operation: Unlike conventional tracking systems, WAIV AHOY’s alert system functions without network connectivity, ensuring safety even in remote locations.● Cost-Saving Protection: Helps rental businesses save thousands of dollars annually by preventing accidents, reducing downtime, and minimizing repair costs.Designed with direct input from the Boat and PWC rental community, WAIV AHOY empowers operators with an easy-to-use, highly responsive safety and monitoring solution that enhances both customer experience and business efficiency.WAIV AHOY is available now. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.waiv.ai or contact +1 (858) 935-4485.About WAIV:Based in San Diego, WAIV provides cutting-edge GPS tracking and fleet management solutions tailored for the marine rental industry. By streamlining operations, ensuring compliance with safety regulations, and minimizing equipment downtime, WAIV helps businesses protect their assets while enhancing customer satisfaction.Media Contact:Magnus BerggrenCEOWAIVcontact@waiv.ai+1 (858) 935-4485Media Kit: https://waiv.ai/media-kit/

