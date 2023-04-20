WAIV Technologies, Inc. Launches Two New GPS Tracker Models for Boat Rental Businesses

The WAIV XStream PRO and WAIV XStream Lite offer a range of features that cater to the needs of boat rental businesses.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WAIV Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of GPS tracking solutions, has announced the release of two new models in its product line specifically designed for boat and jet-ski rental businesses. The WAIV XStream PRO and WAIV XStream Lite offer a range of features that cater to the needs of boat rental businesses, with a focus on improving operational efficiency and customer safety.
The WAIV XStream PRO is the premium model in the 2023 WAIV GPS tracker product line. It features advanced enhancements, including the ability to accept external power and analog inputs, providing extended battery life and enabling connection to a variety of sensors on a boat, such as bilge-pump sensors. Additionally, the WAIV XStream PRO has a built-in geo-fence siren that alerts rental businesses when a boat enters a dangerous area or exceeds a set speed limit.
The WAIV XStream Lite is the standard model in the 2023 WAIV GPS tracker product line. It is a lower cost option, with all of the basic features needed for tracking boats, including location and battery life information. The WAIV XStream Lite does not have a siren or external inputs, but it is still solar-powered, allowing for easy installation without any wires to connect.
"We are excited to launch two new models in our GPS tracker product line for boat rental businesses," said Magnus Berggren, CEO of WAIV Technologies, Inc. "Our devices provide boat rental businesses with the latest technology and features to ensure that their operations are efficient and their customers are safe."
WAIV Technologies, Inc.'s new GPS trackers are designed to provide boat rental businesses with real-time information about the location and condition of their rental fleet, enabling proactive maintenance and improved customer service.
The GPS trackers are also easy to install and use, allowing businesses to start benefiting from the technology quickly.
For more information about WAIV Technologies, Inc.'s new GPS tracker product line for boat rental businesses, please visit the company's website at https://waiv.ai.
About WAIV Technologies, Inc.
WAIV Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of GPS tracking solutions for businesses. The company offers a range of innovative products and services that cater to the needs of various industries, including logistics, transportation, and construction. With a commitment to delivering the latest technology and exceptional customer service, WAIV Technologies, Inc. continues to be a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.
Contact Information:
WAIV Technologies, Inc.
4438 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Phone: 858.935.4485
Email: contact@waiv.ai
Website: https://waiv.ai
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.