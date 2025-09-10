The Business Research Company Secures Position as Premier Market Research Firm in 2023, Recognized by Business Management Review.

The Business Research Company's AI-Powered Hospital Energy Optimization Market: Growth Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Insights & Forecast 2029

It will grow to $5.80 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence-Driven Hospital Energy Optimization Market From 2024 To 2029?

There has been a substantial growth in the market size of the artificial intelligence-powered hospital energy optimization sector in the recent period. The market, which is expected to surge from $2.01 billion in 2024 to $2.49 billion in 2025, showcases a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The upsurge during the historical period is due to several factors including heightened energy usage in healthcare institutions, the emergence of smart cities, increased investment in smart energy infrastructure, increased necessity to enhance sustainability ratings of hospitals, and the development in hospital automation projects.

The market for AI-enabled hospital energy optimization is projected to experience tremendous growth in the ensuing years, ballooning to $5.8 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 23.6%. Factors contributing to this growth in the forecast period include rising concerns about new pathogens and antimicrobial resistance, a growing elderly population, a surge in the acceptance of AI in healthcare research, increased adoption of smart hospital infrastructure, and a rise in the occurrence of chronic diseases. The forecast period will also see major trends such as advancement of AI algorithms, an expansion in the integration of AI with IoT sensors, innovative technology in machine learning models, cloud computing developments, and progress in smart grid technology.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence-driven hospital energy optimization market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27205&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence-Driven Hospital Energy Optimization Market?

As smart hospital infrastructures become increasingly popular, the artificial intelligence-driven hospital energy optimization market is anticipated to experience significant growth. This surge in smart hospital infrastructure can be attributed to a desire to enhance patient outcomes via real-time data tracking, facilitating immediate diagnosis and personalized care to improve the quality and efficacy of treatment. These smart infrastructures work in collaboration with Artificial Intelligence-Driven Hospital Energy Optimization to offer interconnected sensors and comprehensive real-time data from varying systems, allowing AI-based algorithms to identify energy consumption patterns and autonomously adjust settings to minimize utilization and enhance efficiency. For instance, a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a public health agency based in the US, in December 2024 concluded that 88.2% of office-based physicians used electronic health records system. However, the use of certified EHR systems was only 77.8%. This statistics implies the active role of smart hospital infrastructure in contributing to the expansion of the AI-driven hospital energy optimization market. Growing interest in using remote monitoring solutions is also contributing to market growth, providing real-time insights into patients and energy usage. Remote monitoring allows health care providers to keep tabs on a patient's health in a non-clinical setting, supporting ongoing care and early interventions. Rising interest in such real-time insights ensures continuous health tracking and timely interventions, thereby improving the quality and efficiency of care. This kind of remote monitoring, driven by AI, allows hospitals to track energy usage and equipment performance in real-time; this feature helps detect inefficiencies, predict maintenance needs, and lets hospitals optimize energy usage and make necessary adjustments from afar. For instance, the National Health Service, a UK-based government department, had 33.6 million app users in December 2023, a figure that had risen by 54% from 16.8 million to 25.8 million over the previous year. This surge in remote monitoring solutions is fuelling the expansion of the AI-driven hospital energy optimization market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence-Driven Hospital Energy Optimization Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence-Driven Hospital Energy Optimization Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Enel S.p.A.

• General Electric Company

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Group

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Johnson Controls International Plc

• Trane Technologies Plc

• Centrica Business Solutions Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence-Driven Hospital Energy Optimization Industry?

Leading enterprises in the Artificial Intelligence-powered Hospital Energy Optimization market are prioritizing smart energy administration to hasten the introduction of energy-saving solutions in healthcare establishments. Smart energy management implicates the utilization of AI, cloud computing, and IoT to supervise, scrutinize, and autonomously optimize energy systems in hospitals (like HVAC) for better output and lesser usage. For instance, in April 2024, True Digital Group from Thailand and Alibaba Cloud from China, teamed up to introduce the Climate Technology Platform. The platform incorporates the ""Energy Expert"" solution from Alibaba Cloud, which is AI-driven and complemented by cloud, IoT, and large-scale data analytics to enable Thailand businesses pinpoint energy efficiency problems, diminish greenhouse gas discharges, and embrace sustainable technologies. It endorses real-time energy management and predictive insights with the goal of speeding up Thailand’s transition to greener alternatives and minimizing emissions by as much as 40% by 2030, aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2050. The platform has already proven to reduce energy consumption by up to 15% in pilot schemes like the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system at Bangkok Hospital.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence-Driven Hospital Energy Optimization Market Segments

The artificial intelligence-driven hospital energy optimization market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Hospital Size: Small And Medium Hospitals, Large Hospitals

4) By Application: Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning Optimization, Lighting Control, Energy Management, Equipment Monitoring, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Public Hospitals, Private Hospitals, Specialty Hospitals, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Energy Management Software, Building Automation Software, Predictive Maintenance Software, Data Analytics and Visualization Tools, Artificial Intelligence Algorithms And Optimization Engines

2) By Hardware: Smart Sensors And Internet Of Things Devices, Smart Meters, Controllers And Actuators, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Edge Devices And Gateways

3) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services, Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Energy Auditing Services, Training And Education Services

View the full artificial intelligence-driven hospital energy optimization market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-driven-hospital-energy-optimization-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence-Driven Hospital Energy Optimization Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for artificial intelligence-driven hospital energy optimization. The region anticipated to grow the most rapidly in this market by 2025 is Asia-Pacific. The report provides coverage of several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence-Driven Hospital Energy Optimization Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-performance-alloys-global-market-report

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-performance-ceramic-coatings-global-market-report

High Performance Wheels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-performance-wheels-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.