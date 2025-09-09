MA Asset Management and KeyBank Provide $175MM Financing to Drive HFD Platform Expansion

The transaction highlights MA Asset Management’s continued expansion into high-growth sectors of U.S. private credit.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private credit investment manager MA Asset Management , via its affiliated funds, together with KeyBank as senior lender, are pleased to announce the successful completion of a $175 million financing facility to Healthcare Finance Direct (“HFD”), a leading provider of patient financing solutions in the elective medical space.Founded with the mission to make healthcare more affordable, HFD partners with medical service providers to deliver end-to-end financing solutions for procedures not typically covered by insurance. Through its proprietary technology and flexible capital platform, HFD enables providers to reach more patients while empowering consumers with responsible access to care.“We’re pleased to provide a capital solution that supports HFD’s continued growth,” said Christian Sampson, Investment Director at MA Asset Management. “This transaction reflects our focus on partnering with leading specialty finance platforms and providing our investors access to differentiated private credit investments”“This relationship with MA Asset Management and KeyBank marks a major milestone in our mission to expand access to affordable healthcare,” said Tyler Johnson, CEO of HFD. “Their support enables us to scale our platform, reach more providers, and ultimately help more patients get the care they need.”“We’re excited to be working with the teams at HFD and MA Asset Management on this innovative structure and look forward to supporting the platform as they position themselves for continued success,” said Chris Tucker, managing director, KeyBank Specialty Finance Lending."We are proud to partner with HFD as they continue to redefine access to healthcare financing," said JP Marra, Head of US Asset Management at MA Asset Management. " This transaction highlights MA Asset Management’s continued expansion into high-growth sectors of U.S. private credit and our ability to provide flexible, scalable capital solutions through our global credit platform.”About MA Asset ManagementMA Asset Management, LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor, is a wholly owned subsidiary of MA Financial Group a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). MA Asset Management is a private credit investment manager with significant expertise in asset-based lending and specialty finance. Additional information about MA Asset Management can be found at www.mafinancial.com/us About KeyCorpIn 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $185 billion at June 30, 2025.Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/ . KeyBank Member FDIC.About HFDBased in Dallas, TX, HFD is an innovative fintech platform that empowers healthcare providers to offer flexible and inclusive pay-over-time options to virtually every patient, regardless of their credit, making healthcare more accessible and affordable. Since 2009, HFD has partnered with top healthcare names to help over 1.5 million patients manage $3bn+ in treatment. Learn more at www.gohfd.com

