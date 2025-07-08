MA Asset Management Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of the MA Specialty Credit Income Fund (SCISX)

The continuously offered closed-end interval fund marked its anniversary by surpassing $117 million in AUM and posting a net return of 9.69%.

IRVINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MA Asset Management LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of MA Financial Group Limited (ASX: MAF) an ASX-listed global alternative asset manager with over US $6.8 billion AUM, today celebrates the one-year anniversary of the MA Specialty Credit Income Fund ( SCISX ). The Fund marked its anniversary on July 1st posting a full year net return of 9.69%. As of the anniversary date, the Fund had $117.6mm in assets under management.“We are excited to reach this important milestone. The fund allows investors access to a portfolio of directly originated specialty credit investment opportunities” said Ashees Jain, US Chief Investment Officer. “Considerable investor demand and resilient performance has driven asset-based lending to become a core portfolio requirement. With strong collateral, monthly income, and low correlations to public equity and bond markets, we believe investor appreciation for the asset class will continue to develop.”The Fund provides investors with exposure to a carefully constructed and diversified portfolio of income-generating assets. MA’s investment team brings decades of experience in sourcing, structuring, and managing complex private investment opportunities. The team’s proven track record reflects a disciplined investment approach and a commitment to delivering long-term value for investors through access to unique and often overlooked segments of the private credit markets.“We are pleased to see the reception for our strategy in its first year. The Fund’s continued growth confirms that investors share our view on asset-based lending and the benefits of owning these assets in a regulated product structure” said J.P. Marra, Head of US Asset Management. Interval funds provide investors such features as daily pricing, 1099 tax reporting, current income, and quarterly liquidity. Interval funds allow investors the opportunity to access private, higher yielding investments at lower required minimums.The MA Specialty Credit Income Fund is distributed by ACA Global www.acaglobal.com About MA Financial GroupMA Financial Group Limited (“MA”) (ASX: MAF) is an ASX-listed global alternative asset manager specializing in private credit, real estate, and hospitality. MA provides corporate advice to clients across mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory, equity and debt capital markets, and capital structure advisory. We have a team of over seven hundred professionals across locations in Australia, China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. Additional information about MA Financial can be found at www.mafinancial.com About MA Asset ManagementMA Asset Management, LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor, is a wholly owned subsidiary of MA Financial Group a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). MA Asset Management is a private credit investment manager with significant expertise in asset-based lending and specialty finance. Additional information about MA Asset Management can be found at www.mafinancial.com/us

