MA Specialty Credit Income Fund (SCISX) Quickly Crosses the $100mm AUM Mark

MA Financial Group Limited an ASX-listed global alternative asset manager announced that its North American flagship vehicle has exceeded $100mm (AUM).

The growth of this segment of private credit has been driven by investor demand for alternative offerings which complement their traditional exposure to direct lending” — Ashees Jain, US Chief Investment Officer, MA Asset Management

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MA Financial Group Limited ("MA") (ASX: MAF) an ASX-listed global alternative asset manager with over US $6.8 billion AUM, today announced that its North American flagship vehicle, the MA Specialty Credit Income Fund has exceeded $100mm in assets under management (AUM). The fund was declared effective by the SEC on December 17th, 2024, with $71mm in AUM with the goal of providing investors access to a directly originated and a portfolio of income generating assets within asset-based finance.“The growth of this segment of private credit has been driven by investor demand for alternative offerings which complement their traditional exposure to direct lending” said Ashees Jain, US Chief Investment Officer of MA Asset Management. “The timing was important to offer this strategy in an interval fund, combining the strength of our market leading direct origination platform and investment process into a non-accredited interval fund accessible by all investor types.”The Fund offers access to a portfolio of directly originated asset based and specialty finance opportunities including insurance premium finance, prime consumer receivables, debt settlements, and traditional asset backed lending. The Fund seeks to tactically allocate capital to the best relative value opportunities across the consumer, commercial and esoteric market segments.The interval fund structure provides investors with daily pricing, 1099 tax reporting, and quarterly liquidity with a fund-level minimum repurchase of 5% of all shares outstanding. It also allows non-accredited investors the opportunity to access less liquid, higher yielding investments that provide a monthly income distribution.“While the fund has just recently become available to the RIA community, we recognize the importance of crossing this milestone. It validates our decision to bring an interval fund to the marketplace and reflects the early confidence we have seen from investors” said JP Marra, Head of US Asset Management for MA.The Fund is currently available on the Fidelity platform.About MA Financial GroupMA Financial Group Limited ("MA") (ASX: MAF) is an ASX-listed global alternative asset manager specializing in private credit, real estate, and hospitality. MA provides corporate advice to clients across mergers and acquisitions, strategic advisory, equity and debt capital markets, and capital structure advisory. We have a team of over seven hundred professionals across locations in Australia, China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. Additional information about MA Financial can be found at www.mafinancial.com About MA Asset ManagementMA Asset Management, LLC, an SEC registered investment advisor, is a wholly owned subsidiary of MA Financial Group a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). MA Asset Management is a private credit investment manager with significant expertise in asset-based lending and specialty finance. Additional information about MA Asset Management can be found at www.mafinancial.com/us IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURES OF MA SPECIALTY CREDIT INCOME FUND ("THE FUND"):Investors should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Prospectus with this and other important information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 844-994-4822. Investors should read it carefully before investing. An investment in the Fund is subject to a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.The Fund is a "non-diversified" Fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Changes in the market value of a single holding may cause a greater fluctuation in the Fund's net asset value than in a "diversified" fund. The Fund is not intended as a complete investment program but instead as a way to help investors diversify into credit related investments. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. The Fund is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end investment management company and it has a limited operating history. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective and the value of an investment in the Fund could decline substantially.These risks include but are not limited to those outlined below. The Fund should be considered an Illiquid investment and is only appropriate for shareholders who can tolerate a high degree of risk. The Fund is not suitable for investors that require liquidity, other than through the Fund's repurchase policy. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Credit entails special risks, including interest rate, inflation, prepayment, bankruptcy, default and various other economic risks. Please see the prospectus for all risks related to the Fund. The Fund does not intend to list its shares on any securities exchange during the offering period, and a secondary market in the shares is not expected to develop. There is no guarantee that shareholders will be able to sell all of their tendered shares during a quarterly repurchase offer. The Fund is not suitable for investors that require liquidity, other than through the Fund's repurchase policy. You should not expect to be able to sell your shares other than through the Fund's repurchase policy, regardless of how the Fund performs.The information herein is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. You should consult your accounting, legal, tax or other advisors about the matters discussed herein.MA Asset Management, LLC is the Advisor to the MA Specialty Credit Income Fund. MA Specialty Credit Income Fund is distributed by Distribution Services, LLC an affiliate of ACA Global, Three Canal Plaza, Suite 100, Portland ME, 04101. Distribution Services, LLC and MA Asset Management are unaffiliated.For Inquiries please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.