Branded Hospitality Media Showcases Industry Voices with Live Podcast Series and Signature Networking Event

Branded Hospitality Media spotlighted industry leaders with live podcasting and Cocktails & Connections, amplifying voices shaping restaurants’ future.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media lit up the stage at last week’s QSR Evolution Conference in Atlanta, GA, delivering high-energy media activations and signature hospitality experiences that connected industry leaders in new and dynamic ways.At the heart of the action, Branded recorded eight exclusive on-site episodes of its award-winning podcast, The Hospitality Hangout , as part of a special Branded x Amazon Business mini-series. Hosts Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling welcomed some of the industry’s most influential voices, including:Alice Crowder, Chief Marketing Officer – Krispy Krunchy ChickenCaroline Skinner, COO – Tupelo HoneyKaleb Harrell, CEO – Hawkers Asian Street FoodDebbie Stroud, Chief Operating Officer – WhataburgerSuzie Tsai, Chief Growth Officer – BonchonScott Lawton, Co-Founder & CEO – BartacoAmy Hom, Chief Experience Officer – Barcelona Wine BarJennifer Dodd, CEO – Main Squeeze Juice Co.These conversations explored innovation, growth, and the future of restaurants—extending the impact of QSR Evolution far beyond the show floor.In true Branded fashion, the team also hosted its signature Cocktails & Connections party, a can’t-miss evening of networking and celebration. The event was co-sponsored by Branded’s corporate partners Adyen, Toast, DoorDash, and Olo, and brought together operators, founders, and investors for a night of community and collaboration.“QSR Evolution is about celebrating the ideas and people shaping the future of restaurants,” said Michael Schatzberg, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality. “Through live storytelling and curated connections, we’re proud to amplify those voices and make meaningful moments happen both on and off the mic.”About Branded Hospitality Media:Branded Hospitality Media ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading media platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, venture investors, advisors, and brand builders, Branded leverages its ecosystem of industry leaders to create and capture value through strategic storytelling, experiential events, and multimedia content that connects hospitality, technology, and capital.

