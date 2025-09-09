MedAxiom Announces Industry Partnership with ALYKA Health

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, partners with ALYKA Health to transform cardiovascular care for improved outcomes.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedAxiom , an American College of Cardiology Company and the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions, announces a new industry partnership with ALYKA Health , a company leveraging mobile technology and behavioral science to close gaps in cardiovascular care between clinic visits.ALYKA Health partners with healthcare providers to enhance patient engagement and deliver measurable improvements in heart health. Its mobile app delivers personalized, multimedia-rich content designed by clinical and engineering experts to support patients in managing their cardiovascular conditions between appointments. The company’s approach achieves high user engagement and has been associated with up to 10% reductions in key clinical markers including blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, and A1C.“ALYKA’s ability to provide continuous, personalized care between appointments offers a compelling solution to many of the challenges cardiology programs face today,” said Joe Sasson, PhD, MedAxiom’s executive vice president of Ventures and chief commercial officer. “Their insight into patient behavior and digital care delivery will be a valuable resource for the MedAxiom community as we collectively seek to improve outcomes and care experiences.”By empowering patients and integrating technology into care pathways, ALYKA supports practices in achieving up to 30% fewer emergency department visits and readmissions, along with a 20% reduction in provider care tasks. The company’s mobile-first model aligns with MedAxiom’s mission to support transformation across the cardiovascular landscape.“We are excited to partner with MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology company, to elevate the care experience by empowering our patients to close cardiovascular care gaps and improve health outcomes,” said Ali R. Rahimi, MD, MPH, FACC, Founder and CEO of ALYKA Health.About MedAxiomMedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions. By combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. For more information, visit medaxiom.com.About ALYKA HealthALYKA partners with healthcare providers to transform cardiovascular care through a mobile app that empowers patients to improve their heart health between doctor visits. Using behavioral science, advanced technology, and engaging multimedia digital experiences, ALYKA drives measurable improvements in clinical outcomes while reducing provider workload. For more information, visit alykahealth.com.

