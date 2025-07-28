ALYKA HEALTH ACHIEVES SOC2 TYPE II CERTIFICATION, SHOWCASING COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE IN DATA SECURITY

We are committed to ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for our ALYKA heart health app and its users.” — ALYKA Founder and CEO, Ali Rahimi, MD MPH FACC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALYKA Health , a digital health company that partners with providers to empower patients for improved cardiovascular health and outcomes, announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit, conducted by an independent third-party auditor. This achievement underscores ALYKA Health's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security, availability, and confidentiality for its users.According to the AICPA , the organization that developed this compliance framework, SOC 2 was created to assess and verify the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a company's systems and data. Achieving the certification signifies that ALYKA Health has implemented robust controls to mitigate risks related to the security and privacy of its platform.“We are committed to ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for our ALYKA heart health app and its users,” said Ali Rahimi, MD, MPH founder and CEO of ALYKA Health. “Our platform was designed to empower patients and engage them in improving their health. The app delivers engagement rates of up to 71% with patients, but we can only maintain that if people trust us to keep their personal health data safe. The certification reinforces our commitment to that goal.”Learn more about how ALYKA gets 71% of patients to get and stay engaged with their heart health app at www.alykahealth.com About ALYKAALYKA partners with healthcare providers to transform cardiovascular care through a mobile app that empowers patients to improve their heart health between doctor visits. As one of America's biggest healthcare challenges, heart disease demands innovative solutions that work.​ALYKA was designed by leading clinical and engineering experts to bridge the gap between medical visits by delivering personalized, continuous support that drives measurable results. Using behavioral science, advanced technology, and engaging multi-media digital experiences, ALYKA achieves industry-leading engagement rates of 71%, driving significant health improvements, including up to 10% reductions in blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, and A1C levels. For more information, visit alykahealth.com.

