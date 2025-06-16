ALYKA Health now a Supporting Partner of the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

Empower Patients. Improve Outcomes. ALYKA for Personalized Support

Empowering Patients to Close Preventable Cardiovascular Care Gaps and Improve Health Outcomes

Clinicians can only see their patients a few times each year, but 80% of patients need ongoing support to truly prevent cardiovascular disease and achieve lasting changes to their health.” — ALYKA Founder and CEO, Ali Rahimi, MD MPH FACC

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALYKA Health , a digital health company that partners with providers to empower patients to improve their cardiovascular health and outcomes, announced that it is now a supporting partner of the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC). The partnership is a natural fit, given ASPC’s mission of “preventing cardiovascular disease through education, advocacy, and the dissemination of evidence-based information.”“Clinicians can only see their patients a few times each year, but 80% of patients need ongoing support to truly prevent cardiovascular disease and achieve lasting changes to their health,” said ALYKA founder and practicing cardiologist, Ali Rahimi , MD MPH FACC. “ALYKA Health is bridging this gap by delivering personalized support to drive measurable results.”​Designed by clinical and engineering experts to be as compelling as entertainment apps, ALYKA empowers patients to improve their heart health, driving better outcomes at lower costs. ALYKA elevates the care experience and helps patients achieve up to a 10% reduction in blood pressure, blood sugar, and LDL cholesterol. It can also help reduce unnecessary emergency department visits and readmissions by up to 30%.“At the ASPC, we recognize that the future of cardiovascular disease prevention depends not only on what happens in the clinic but also on what happens between visits,” said ASPC President, Michael D. Shapiro DO, MCR, FACC, FAHA, FASPC. “ALYKA Health’s innovative approach to sustained patient engagement addresses a long-standing gap in preventive care. We are pleased to welcome them as a supporting partner and look forward to working together to extend the reach and impact of evidence-based prevention.”Research has found that aggressive prevention strategies could reduce the incidence of coronary heart disease by approximately 63% over the next 30 years. “As a practicing cardiologist, I’ve seen firsthand where patients struggle and the gaps in preventative cardiovascular care. That’s why we created ALYKA to transform heart health in America and significantly reduce the prevalence of heart disease. Our team is excited to partner with the ASPC to help our patients nationwide to improve their care experience and health outcomes.”Learn more about how ALYKA gets 70% of patients to get and stay engaged with their heart health app at www.alykahealth.com About ALYKAALYKA partners with healthcare providers to transform cardiovascular care through a mobile app that empowers patients to improve their heart health between doctor visits. As one of America's biggest healthcare challenges, heart disease demands innovative solutions that work.​ALYKA was designed by leading clinical and engineering experts to bridge the gap between medical visits by delivering personalized, continuous support that drives measurable results. Using behavioral science, advanced technology, and engaging multi-media digital experiences, ALYKA achieves industry-leading engagement rates of 71%, driving significant health improvements, including up to 10% reductions in blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, and A1C levels. For more information, visit alykahealth.com.About ASPCThe American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing cardiovascular disease through education, advocacy, and the dissemination of evidence-based information. Their mission is to promote cardiovascular health preservation, advocate for cardiovascular health, and provide high-quality information to both healthcare professionals and patients. The ASPC also provides educational programs, resources, and networking opportunities for its members.

