City of Sandersville, Georgia, Expands Relationship with Accelecom

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions , today announced that the City of Sandersville, Georgia, has expanded its relationship with Accelecom to assist the City in enhancing the experience it provides to its businesses and city-county officials.Known for its friendly people, stable city government, excellent educational opportunities, historic treasures, and beautiful scenery, Sandersville has become a leader in providing innovative online self-service capabilities for residents, businesses, and visitors. This charming city, located in the heart of Central Georgia, continues to enhance the quality of life for its community through its forward-thinking initiatives."Accelecom is proud to partner with the City of Sandersville to deliver cutting-edge network and internet connectivity," said Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom. "The adoption of smart city capabilities and the expansion of online services is driving most municipalities to rethink their IT infrastructure.""This network upgrade enables our City to offer additional capabilities and an experience to our commercial customers that is second to none across Rural Georgia," said Kandice Hartley, City Manager for the City of Sandersville. "Accelecom's focus on Municipal and County Governments, especially across Rural Georgia, was a true differentiator."About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, voice and managed services solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

