ADDY.media Expands Services With Self-Publish Video Tool for Millions of Views on Major Press Outlets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADDY.media , the boutique media company known for blending editorial storytelling with high-velocity distribution, today announced the launch of its self-publish video tool with guaranteed press links.This latest innovation complements ADDY.media’s signature offerings, including New York Fashion Week coverage and its video magazine @StyleCulture.TV, dedicated to lifestyle and pop culture.Proven Reach, Editorial DNAAdriana Kaegi, co-founder of the legendary Kid Creole and the Coconuts, creator of the early interactive web series Cyber Cabaret, and one of the first to livestream New York Fashion Week (1998–2001) founded ADDY.media to merge newsroom discipline with creator speed.“Brands need content in a credible context. Certain press outlets can do that and we have those relationships,” said Kaegi. “We produce journalist-caliber stories and back them with a distribution engine that delivers measurable results.”ADDY.media’s distribution model gives clients rapid visibility across platforms with a combined reach of hundreds of millions of daily page views.Who It’s For- PR & Communications: launches, red-carpet coverage, executive interviews, cause marketing- Fashion & Beauty: runway and presentation coverage, lookbooks, backstage features- Lifestyle & Events: pop-ups, partnerships, and sponsorship spotlights- Founders & Creators: owned-media series with press-ready packagingThe Self-Publish Video ToolNow available at ADDY.media/video, the service allows clients to upload 30–90 second editorial videos and receive guaranteed press links within 12–24 hours.For a flat rate of $299, users can publish branded or editorial clips complete with SEO-optimized titles, descriptions, and metadata. If a submission is not approved, clients receive a full refund.“Our self-publish workflow lets you move from approved cut to live press links in hours, not days—while retaining editorial quality and brand safety,” added Kaegi.Key features include:- Self-Publish Portal: a guided, three-step workflow to upload and publish editorial videos- Guaranteed Press Links: fast pickup and live URLs through ADDY.media’s partner network- Product Placement & Branded Editorial Video: seamless integration of products into journalist-style stories- Smart Metadata & SEO: built-in captions, schemas, and search-optimized headlines- Rights-Ready & Brand-Safe: clearance checks, caption compliance, and discreet on-screen brandingCustomized enterprise plans include white-glove editorial production, live event crews, and accelerated distribution with guaranteed press links from a platform reaching 800 million daily page views.Branded Runway Coverage & Strategic Media PlacementIn addition to the publishing tool, ADDY.media offers Runway House Video & Photo Services, including flat-rate coverage packages for New York Fashion Week (Sept. 11–16, 2025). Designers gain access to runway video, backstage features, and branded editorial videos, all distributed through top aggregator platforms.StyleCulture.TVAs part of its growing portfolio, ADDY.media publishes @StyleCulture.TV, a digital video magazine and streaming hub highlighting the intersection of fashion, lifestyle, and pop culture. The platform delivers immersive stories through editorial videos, original productions, and behind-the-scenes event coverage.About ADDY.mediaFounded in 2018 by producer and innovator Adriana Kaegi, ADDY.media is a boutique media company with teams in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. Specializing in branded video, editorial storytelling, and high-reach publishing, ADDY.media blends newsroom discipline with creator agility to deliver fast, credible visibility for clients worldwide.About StyleCulture.TVStyleCulture.TV is ADDY.media’s independent fashion, lifestyle, and pop culture video magazine. Featuring editorial productions, original series, and exclusive event coverage, it celebrates the stories where style, artistry, and identity converge.

