2025 World Music Finalists Announced by Charleston Competition

2025 World Music Competition

From classical sonatas to contemporary works, the 2025 World Music Competition finalists bring passion, imagination, and artistry to the global stage.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition (CIMC) is proud to announce the finalists of the 2025 World Music Competition, an event that brings together extraordinary musicians of all ages and instruments from every corner of the globe. This year’s finalists represent the very best of today’s rising talent, demonstrating artistry, creativity, and technical brilliance across every genre of music.Congratulations to all the finalists, whose names are listed below by instrument category. Advancing to this stage is a true mark of distinction, reflecting countless hours of dedication, practice, and passion.BASSOONAlexander ZhaoCELLOJackson Chen, Sejin Cho, Kai Jing Kayla Heng, Garv Kanwar, Jean-Luc Le, Sunho Lee, Erin Suh, Isaiah Yao, Meriel Ye, Yijun ZhuCLARINETOlivia Gu, Eugene Kim, Esther MoonDOMBRADana MukhamedalievaDRUMSYu Chi ChengERHUKevin ZhangFLUTEEvolet SunGUITARJohn BarsoumianHARPRicardo Hiniker, Scarlett Qiu, Valarie WangOBOELexi YangPIANOSasha Altschuler, Rishi Aluru, Noah Barsoumian, Argen John Bekenov, Alisanne Busico, Alvin Cao, Ryan Chau, Devin Chen, Victor Chen, Yunica Chen, Dylan Cheng, Adrian Cho, Alexandru Ciofoaia, Vito Cottone, Azzaya Dashilsuren, Rik Deb, Tong-Bai Deng, Selina Dong, Alexis Dyche, Erica Enrile, Patricia Faden, Maryam Farshadfar, Chloe Gall, Giselle Goldenberg, Joseph Guo, Olivia Han, Henry Hewitt, Hubert Kang, Brian Kim, Juchan Kim, Noa Koppel, Nastassia Kovalev, Timmy Kovalev, Anna Krikorian, Fae Lacson, Luke Laroga, Euan Lee, Zeren Li, Alex Liao, Felix Liao, Christine Lien, David Lim, Rae Lim, Emily Liu, Eric Liu, Haley Longmire, Anirudh Muralidharan, Jayalasya Nagaraju, Kaylah Nimako-Mensah, Kayla Ostrow, Ömer Özkul, Kemal Öztürer, Kevin Paria, Lena Park, Niral Parmar, Milan Petrosian, Stella Petrosian, William Pu, Siddharth Raghavan, Saathvik Sowmyanarayanan, Tarun Srinivasan, Leah Sung, Joanna Tan, Melis Varcan, Nishant Vijayakumar, Alina Wang, Yingqi Wang, Lucas Wong, Jason Wu, William Wu, Yilin Xia, Emma Yang, Lee Yang, Isaiah Yao, Richard Yu, Sodzaya Zandanumkh, Ciara Zhang, Enping Zhang, Isabella Zhang, Serena Zhang, Dennis Zhao, Jonathan Zhou, William ZhouVIOLAGary Han, Jun Seo OhVIOLINYuna Cho, William Do, Sijue Han, Sasha Hutchinson, Remi Kou, Carson Lam, Subin Lee, Lucas Li, Cadence Park, Chloe Park, Izabela Wiktoria Oliwia Torfs, Zedric Wong, Lena WuVOCALUshnish Chatterjee, Charlie Chiang, Alyona Deb, Junya (Annie) Fang, Eileen Ge, Isabella Grindall, Anisha Haldar, Torben Heinbockel, Divika Ingala, Saanvi Kaza, Andrew Lao, Xuanyu Liu, Aya Marmous, Isha Mekala, Lily Morgan, Ziva Reddy, Jayden Sainz, Charlotte Slider, Ruiwen SongENSEMBLEMia Rothschild, Simone TsyrulnikRecognizing the World’s Rising ArtistsEach finalist listed above has distinguished themselves through skill, creativity, and perseverance. Every performance reflects years of dedication, and many of these young artists are already gaining recognition far beyond their local communities. Their artistry reminds listeners that in an interconnected world, music serves as a powerful bridge, linking cultures and generations.A Platform That Opens DoorsSince its founding, the Charleston International Music Competition has created opportunities for thousands of musicians to showcase their talents to a worldwide audience. Many past finalists have gone on to distinguished studies at leading conservatories and to perform on some of the world’s most prestigious stages. The competition’s reputation rests on a simple but powerful promise: every applicant will be heard and evaluated with fairness by a panel of accomplished international judges.Where to WatchAudiences can experience the excitement of the 2025 World Music Competition firsthand by watching the finalists’ performances on the Charleston International Music Competition YouTube channel. The winners will be announced on September 10, 2025, on the official Results page Looking AheadThe Charleston International Music Competition continues its mission to recognize and elevate musicians of all backgrounds. Upcoming events include: 2025 Autumn Music Competition – Deadline: September 15, 2025 2025 Romantic Music Competition – Deadline: October 15, 2025Applications and full details can be found at CharlestonCompetition.com.About the Charleston International Music CompetitionWith a history of more than 60 successful events and participants from over 90 countries, the Charleston International Music Competition has become a trusted name in the world of online music competitions. Its mission is to provide musicians of every instrument, age, and level with a platform for growth, recognition, and global visibility.

