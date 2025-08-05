Elemental LED Announces New Director of Business Development for Lucetta CI

Rob Doherty, Director, Business Development, Custom Integration

Elemental LED Welcomes Rob Doherty to Its Custom Integration Sales Team

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading manufacturer of high-quality LED lighting solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Doherty as Director, Business Development, Custom Integration. This strategic addition to the sales team will strengthen Elemental LED's presence and support for customers in its highly successful Custom Integration division, Lucetta CI.

With a proven track record spanning decades, Rob Doherty has earned a strong reputation for building client relationships and accelerating sales in the complex fields of controls and AV integration. In his new role, he will support strategic partnerships and provide expert product knowledge and guidance to customers across the country.

“Rob’s reputation precedes him, and we couldn’t be happier to learn that his values align perfectly with ours at Elemental LED,” said Paul Irwin, Chief Revenue Officer of Elemental LED. “We believe strongly in making it easy for our customers to succeed, and in the CI channel, that depends on training, support, reliability, urgency, and trust. When our customers win, we win. Rob embodies this philosophy.”

“Elemental LED’s reputation is well known for its high-quality, innovative products and excellence in customer service,” said Rob Doherty. “Through Lucetta CI, the company is committed to supporting our dealer growth in the custom integration channel. I look forward to contributing to the company’s success by working hand in hand with our Dealers and Rep Agencies to satisfy the needs and expectations of the luxury homeowner.”

Prior to joining Elemental LED, Rob held similar positions at Legrand and Crestron. He is based in Greenville, South Carolina, and has already begun his role.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through its brands Diode LED, Lucetta, Lucetta CI, and Gammalux. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S. based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields, including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.

