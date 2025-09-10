Americans Embrace Travel Jewelry Dupes to Protect Priceless Pieces, BriteCo Survey Finds

Nearly one in four Americans report extreme anxiety over the possibility of losing or damaging valuable jewelry when trraveling

More than half of Americans feel anxious about traveling with valuable jewelry, with many looking for safer alternatives without sacrificing style

As much as dupes provide comfort for travelers, jewelry insurance remains the most reliable way to safeguard your prized possessions.” — Rachel Akmakjian, Director of Jeweler Relations at BriteCo.

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans are increasingly turning to stylish “travel jewelry dupes” — affordable lookalikes of their cherished luxury pieces — to protect themselves from the risks of loss, theft, or damage while traveling. According to BriteCo ’s newly released 2025 Travel Jewelry Dupe Survey , more than half of Americans feel anxious about traveling with valuable jewelry, leading many to seek safer alternatives without sacrificing style.An Emotional Tug-of-War: Beauty vs. AnxietyJewelry often holds deep sentimental value, representing memories and milestones far beyond its price tag. Yet, traveling with those pieces creates stress for many. The survey revealed that 56% of Americans feel at least somewhat concerned about bringing cherished jewelry on trips, and nearly one in four report extreme anxiety over the possibility of losing or damaging them.By contrast, only 10% say they’re excited to show off their most valuable jewelry when traveling. This tension highlights the growing popularity of dupes as a way to enjoy accessorizing without the fear of devastating loss.The Rise of the Travel Dupe TrendTravel jewelry dupes — affordable replicas made with materials like sterling silver or cubic zirconia — have become a practical solution for style-conscious travelers. The survey found that 30% of Americans already use dupes, while another 20% are seriously considering them, particularly among younger generations.Gen Z and Millennials, who are already more likely to insure engagement rings, are leading the trend. More than 38% of Americans aged 18–29 report using dupes at least sometimes, proving that peace of mind is just as fashionable as sparkle.Sentimental Loss Outweighs Financial LossThe BriteCo survey revealed that 60% of Americans believe losing sentimental jewelry is worse than losing expensive jewelry, with older generations especially valuing the emotional connections tied to heirlooms, engagement rings, and milestone gifts. These findings reinforce why many are leaving their most meaningful items safely at home in favor of dupes when traveling.Concerns Extend Beyond TheftWhile theft remains a valid fear, travelers’ anxieties go further. Survey respondents cited worries about misplacing jewelry in unfamiliar places (26%), losing items at the beach or pool (25%), and even accidents during routine travel activities. Younger Americans, in particular, voiced concern about losing jewelry in water, where rings and chains are more vulnerable.Insurance: The Underused Safety NetDespite these concerns, nearly one in five Americans have never considered jewelry insurance, leaving their most valuable items at risk. Comprehensive jewelry insurance provides critical protection for expensive and sentimental pieces, covering loss, theft, and damage worldwide.“As much as dupes provide comfort for travelers, jewelry insurance remains the most reliable way to safeguard your prized possessions,” said Rachel Akmakjian, Director of Jeweler Relations at BriteCo. “Unlike many homeowners or travel insurance policies, BriteCo’s comprehensive coverage ensures your jewelry is protected anywhere in the world — so you can enjoy your trip without worry.”About BriteCoBriteCo is a leading provider of modern jewelry and watch insurance, offering comprehensive worldwide coverage for loss, theft, and damage. BriteCo also provides wedding/event insurance for both liability and cancellation/postponement. With policies backed by an AM Best A+ rated insurer, BriteCo delivers peace of mind for jewelry lovers through fast online quotes, affordable monthly premiums, and full-value coverage.For more information about protecting your jewelry — whether you travel with dupes or the real thing — visit https://brite.co

The secret to stress-free travel with jewelry

