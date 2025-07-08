The Edge and BriteCo Partner to Deliver One-Click Appraisals within its POS System

BriteCo and The Edge partner to integrate appraisals into POS system

Retail Jewelers get free one-click appraisals on new sales in The Edge to save time and enhance the customer experience

We love the BriteCo appraisal software. Integrating it with The Edge makes appraisals faster and easier with one click in our POS, saving our staff loads of time.” — Josh Kuncis, VP of Operations at State St. Jewelers, North Carolina

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewelry and watch insurer BriteCo and the leading retail management system The Edge have announced a partnership to provide jewelry stores with BriteCo’s automated appraisal software that enables jewelers to easily perform, track, and manage appraisals for customers.Integrated seamlessly with The Edge, BriteCo’s appraisal software is free to retail jewelers. With one-click appraisals on new sales, jewelers can now create complete appraisals directly within The Edge at the time of sale—saving time and streamlining the customer experience. Accessed from the customer record in The Edge, the BriteCo appraisal software also enables easy creation of off-the-street appraisals, allowing jewelers to track in-progress appraisals, import them when ready for processing, and manage completed appraisals—all within The Edge console."We love the BriteCo appraisal software,” according to Josh Kuncis, VP of operations at State St. Jewelers in Greensboro, North Carolina. “Integrating it with The Edge makes appraisals faster and easier with one click in our POS, saving our staff loads of time."As part of the BriteCo integration, jewelry store customers can also receive an immediate, no-obligation insurance offer via email or SMS text at the time of a jewelry purchase. Once a customer accepts the offer, they purchase the insurance directly from BriteCo online in minutes. BriteCo insurance coverage can be completed by answering only a few questions and paying by credit card, with the option to pay monthly or make an annual payment at a discount.“Since 2004 The Edge has been the leader in applying advanced technology that delivers a holistic approach to managing jewelry stores,” said Dick Abbott, president of The Edge. “The integration of BriteCo’s appraisal software and jewelry insurance into our total solution is another key advantage for stores to stay competitive and meet the evolving challenges of the jewelry industry.”“The integration of BriteCo’s appraisal software and insurance within The Edge saves time by generating appraisals instantly,” noted Dustin Lemick, CEO of BriteCo. “This makes it super easy for customers to get immediate coverage on their most valuable jewelry and watches right at the point of sale,”Jewelers can visit BriteCo Signup page to learn more and sign up for a demo of the BriteCo appraisal software and insurance integration.About BriteCoBriteCo is a leading tech-driven provider of jewelry and event insurance. Created by a third-generation retail jeweler, BriteCo offers best-in-class jewelry and watch insurance, available in all 50 states. Its top-rated insurance is accessible to customers wherever they prefer, directly online, through an independent insurance agent or broker, or at luxury jewelry retail partners around the country. BriteCo policies have $0 deductibles, are backed by an AM Best A+ rated insurer, and provide worldwide coverage. For more information, visit brite.co.About The Edge:More than software, The Edge is a total retail solution for jewelry store management. We provide you, the independent retailer, with four performance metrics essential to building a better business: staff, advertising, inventory, and customer. With The Edge, you’ll experience incremental improvements in these areas, which translate to big results. As an industry leader, we set the standard for functionality, ease of use, innovation, a development platform, and management tools backed by exceptional training and support. These are all proven to help you outperform your competition and grow your business to its fullest potential. To learn more, visit www.theedgeforjewelers.com

