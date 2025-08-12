BriteCo Research Report Reveals Latest Lab-Grown vs Natural Diamond Purchasing Trends And More

Over the past five years, BriteCo has observed explosive growth in lab-grown diamond jewelry. Today, 42.1% of all diamond jewelry sold is comprised of lab-grown diamonds: 47.7% of all engagement rings. Millennials, and especially Gen Z, are at the forefront of lab-grown adoption. For Millennials, there’s a near 50/50 split of engagement ring sales between natural and lab-grown. Two-thirds of Gen Z engagement ring purchasers opt for lab-grown diamonds.

BriteCo 2025 data analysis reveals that more than 45% of US consumer engagement ring purchases are for lab-grown diamonds compared to natural diamonds.

As the market keeps evolving, we are seeing that lab-grown diamonds are becoming an accessible, everyday luxury, while natural diamonds are repositioning as exclusive symbols of enduring value.” — BriteCo CEO Dustin Lemick

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jewelry and watch insurer BriteCo has just released a new research report that helps explain how lab-grown diamonds are driving the market for engagement rings compared to natural, earth-mined diamonds. The report emphasizes a significant diamond market shift due to the explosion of lab-grown diamond sales, with lab-grown diamonds accounting for nearly half of US engagement ring purchases by 2024.Entitled, “The Lab-Grown vs Natural Diamond Revolution: New Data Reveals Consumer Insights, Trends and Predictions,” the report identifies several key takeaways based on hundreds of thousands of proprietary appraisal and insurance data points from BriteCo over the past five years.--- Lab-grown diamonds accounted for over 45% of US engagement ring purchases by 2024, according to BriteCo data.--- By 2025, the BriteCo report says a 1-carat lab-grown diamond averaged $1,000 or less at retail, compared to around $4,200 for a natural 1-carat diamond.--- BriteCo data indicates consumers are using the savings from lower lab-grown diamond prices to buy larger and higher-quality diamond engagement rings.--- Millennials and Gen Z are driving the adoption of lab-grown diamonds, with two-thirds of Gen Z engagement ring purchasers choosing lab-grown diamonds.“This report clearly reveals how the retail jewelry industry is bifurcating,” according to BriteCo CEO Dustin Lemick. “We are seeing that lab-grown diamonds are becoming an accessible, everyday luxury, while natural diamonds are repositioning as exclusive symbols of enduring value.”Lemick noted that the report also describes a number of potential future diamond market scenarios:--- Lab-grown diamond brand differentiation may blur, making it more of a commodity as natural diamond producers accelerate marketing efforts to justify higher values than lab-grown diamonds.--- Because of affordability and quality, lab-grown diamonds could also emerge as a new class of everyday wear jewelry.--- There will likely be a rise in demand for fancy colored lab-grown diamonds due to their lower cost and customizable production capabilities.The 18-page report is available online, free of charge, at https://brite.co/the-lab-grown-vs-natural-diamond-report/ About BriteCoBriteCo is a leading tech-driven provider of jewelry and event insurance. Created by a third-generation retail jeweler, BriteCo offers best-in-class jewelry and watch insurance, available in all 50 states, as well as innovative wedding/event insurance. Its top-rated jewelry insurance is accessible to customers wherever they prefer, directly online, through an independent insurance agent or broker, or at luxury jewelry retail partners around the country. BriteCo policies have $0 deductibles, are backed by an AM Best A+ rated insurer, and provide worldwide coverage. For more information, visit brite.co

Learn about key differences in lab-grown vs natural diamonds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.