Underground Donut Tour Launches the Charleston International Sweet Treats & Historic City Market Tour

Underground Donut Tour, the World’s Best Donut Tour, launches in Charleston—its first Palmetto State stop—bringing sweet treats to thousands worldwide!

This tour really shows off the international flavors and flair of Charleston. Folks are going to be surprised by the amazing sweet treats we’ve put together.”
— Jeff Woelker
CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World’s Best Donut Tour, announces the launch of its newest US tour in Charleston, South Carolina, marking its first location in the Palmetto State. Since its founding in 2015, the Underground Donut Tour has expanded across the US, UK, Ireland, and Canada, with tours in Chicago, Boston, Portland, Seattle, New York City, Washington DC, Detroit, San Diego, Savannah, New Orleans, London, Dublin, Toronto, and Vancouver. With Charleston now added to its roster, the Underground Donut Tour continues to welcome thousands of guests from around the world each year, showcasing the very best donuts and sweet treats in every city it visits.

What Can Customers Expect
Guests on the Underground Donut Tour Charleston will stroll between four of the city’s most delicious and distinctive donut, pastry, and sweet shops, all while experiencing the sights, sounds, and Southern charm of downtown Charleston, Charleston City Market and the French Quarter. This tour highlights Charleston’s rich international influences, featuring French beignets, Benne Wafers with roots in West Africa, Turkish tulumba, sweet and savory Southern-style biscuits, and much more. It is a flavorful journey that celebrates the city’s global connections in the sweetest way possible.
Owner and founder Jeff Woelker stated, “This tour really shows off the international flavors and flair of Charleston. Folks are going to be surprised by the amazing sweet treats we’ve put together. The food scene in Charleston is known around the world, and this tour puts a unique spin on its sweeter side. We couldn’t be more excited to share it with guests.”

When Do Tours Run
Tours will start Tuesday, September 9th and will run year-round. Tours run 7 days a week and a few times a day. Check our website for the latest days and times. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don’t miss out!

How Can Customers Book Tickets
Tickets are $75 for Adults and $65 for Children 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/ today.

For more information, please contact:
Jeff Woelker
info@undergrounddonuttour.com
844-366–8848

For more information on the tour:
Visit: https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/

Jeff Woelker
Underground Donut Tour
+1 844-366-8848
