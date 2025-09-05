Cider Donut Day: A Sweet Celebration of Tradition, Community, and Local Businesses

Cider Donut Day Logo Belshaw Cider Donuts Red Apple Farms Cider Donuts in Boston

Cider Donut Day returns Fri, Oct 10, 2025! Celebrate fall donut flavors & local businesses with Underground Donut Tour + Belshaw. 🍎🍩 #CiderDonutDay

Cider Donut Day is about recognizing the hardworking local shops, bakeries, and farmers that make fall feel so special.” — Jeff Woelker

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for something sweet this fall. Cider Donut Day is back for its second year on Friday, October 10, 2025, continuing a celebration dedicated to one of autumn’s most beloved treats. Presented by The Underground Donut Tour and Belshaw, two brands united by their love of donuts and community, Cider Donut Day shines a spotlight on the flavors of fall and the local businesses that bring them to life.Cider donuts have long been a seasonal staple, signaling crisp mornings, harvest festivals, and time spent with family and friends. This special day honors that tradition while encouraging donut lovers everywhere to support their favorite local bakeries, orchards, and donut shops. By celebrating cider donuts, the event also celebrates the small businesses that play such a big role in local communities.“Cider Donut Day is about more than just enjoying a delicious treat,” said Jeff Woelker, owner and founder of the Underground Donut Tour. “It is about recognizing the hardworking local shops, bakeries, and farmers that make fall feel so special.”The event is the result of a collaboration between The Underground Donut Tour, the world’s only international donut tour with locations across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and Belshaw, the industry leader in donut production equipment for more than 100 years. Together, these brands are combining their passion for donuts and their commitment to community to build a sweet new fall tradition that grows bigger each year.How to Celebrate Cider Donut DayOn Friday, October 10, 2025, fans are encouraged to visit their favorite local bakery, orchard, or donut shop, share their love for cider donuts on social media, and invite friends and family to join the fun. Whether it is a classic cinnamon-sugar cider donut or a creative twist from a local chef, every bite supports small businesses and keeps donut traditions alive. For any donut shops interested in celebrating, visit our website below.For more information on Cider Donut Day, visit https://www.ciderdonutday.com/ For more information, please contact:Jeff Woelkerinfo@undergrounddonuttour.com844-366–8848For more information about the Underground Donut Tour:Visit: https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/ For more information about Belshaw:Visit: https://www.belshaw.com/

