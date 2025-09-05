Cider Donut Day: A Sweet Celebration of Tradition, Community, and Local Businesses
Cider Donut Day returns Fri, Oct 10, 2025! Celebrate fall donut flavors & local businesses with Underground Donut Tour + Belshaw. 🍎🍩 #CiderDonutDay
Cider donuts have long been a seasonal staple, signaling crisp mornings, harvest festivals, and time spent with family and friends. This special day honors that tradition while encouraging donut lovers everywhere to support their favorite local bakeries, orchards, and donut shops. By celebrating cider donuts, the event also celebrates the small businesses that play such a big role in local communities.
“Cider Donut Day is about more than just enjoying a delicious treat,” said Jeff Woelker, owner and founder of the Underground Donut Tour. “It is about recognizing the hardworking local shops, bakeries, and farmers that make fall feel so special.”
The event is the result of a collaboration between The Underground Donut Tour, the world’s only international donut tour with locations across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and Belshaw, the industry leader in donut production equipment for more than 100 years. Together, these brands are combining their passion for donuts and their commitment to community to build a sweet new fall tradition that grows bigger each year.
How to Celebrate Cider Donut Day
On Friday, October 10, 2025, fans are encouraged to visit their favorite local bakery, orchard, or donut shop, share their love for cider donuts on social media, and invite friends and family to join the fun. Whether it is a classic cinnamon-sugar cider donut or a creative twist from a local chef, every bite supports small businesses and keeps donut traditions alive. For any donut shops interested in celebrating, visit our website below.
