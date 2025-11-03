Submit Release
Tis the Season for Sprinkles: Underground Donut Tour Unwraps Festive Holiday Tours

Celebrate the season with festive donuts, city lights, and holiday cheer on the Underground Donut Tour’s limited-edition Holiday Donut Tours.

Our goal every year is simple: bring people together over incredible donuts and the joy of the season.”
— Jeff Woelker
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Underground Donut Tour, the world’s largest donut-focused walking food tour, has announced the return of its Holiday Donut Tours in more than a dozen cities across the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. These limited-season experiences combine cozy seasonal treats, local history, and sparkling holiday ambiance, creating the perfect activity for families, friends, and festive gatherings of all kinds.

What Can Customers Expect
Guests on the Holiday Donut Tour can enjoy a festive and flavorful journey featuring seasonal donuts, warm drinks, and plenty of holiday cheer. Each tour includes visits to some of the city’s best bakeries and donut shops, offering a mix of limited-edition holiday creations and beloved local favorites. Throughout the experience, knowledgeable guides share stories about the city’s history, culture, and holiday traditions while leading groups through beautifully decorated streets and twinkling light displays. The Holiday Donut Tour offers a cozy, family-friendly outing that blends delicious treats, cheerful company, and the magic of the season.

According to Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour, “Our goal every year is simple: bring people together over incredible donuts and the joy of the season. These tours are an easy, memorable way to celebrate the holidays, whether guests are kicking off a weekend with friends, planning a date night, or looking for a family-friendly activity in their city.”

When Do Tours Run
Holiday Donut Tours operate throughout the festive season in cities across the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK. Private, corporate, and group bookings are also available for team celebrations, student groups, birthdays, and bachelorette parties. The full list of cities include: Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, Santa Monica, Seattle and Washington DC in the US, Victoria in Canada, Dublin in Ireland, and Brighton, Edinburgh and London in the UK.

How Can Customers Book Tickets
Ticket pricing varies by city and season, with many tours starting around $55 for kids and $65 for adults. Guests are encouraged to visit their local city page for the most up-to-date availability and details. Holiday tours can be booked online at: https://www.undergrounddonuttour.com/holiday-donut-tours

