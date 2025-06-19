Kona Earth Coffee Launches New Affiliate Program

Kona Earth is a specialty coffee brand based in Hawaii Kona Earth grows and sells specialty coffee from Hawaii Kona Earth Owners, Steve and Joanie Wynn

Specialty coffee is having a moment as more consumers are seeking unique offerings. This creates a natural fit for influencers in the food and beverage space to partner with us as an affiliate.” — Steve Wynn, Kona Earth Co-Owner

HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specialty coffee brand Kona Earth Coffee just announced its new affiliate program aimed at affiliate marketers in the specialty coffee, gourmet food, travel, and luxury goods sectors. The new program offers a range of benefits and impressive earnings potential with a partnership opportunity that allows individuals to earn commission by promoting Kona Earth's premium coffee products on their websites, blogs, or social media channels. Affiliates receive a unique tracking link to share with their audience and earn a percentage of every sale made through the link.In addition to authentic Hawaiian Kona coffee , Kona Earth also offers Hawaiian chocolates, Kona coffee BBQ rub, coffee accessories, and a variety of gift bundles. This gives affiliate partners a wider range of products to promote and increases earning potential.Husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn took the reins of the Kona Earth coffee farm in 2021 and have made significant upgrades to the farm and business operations. As Joanie Wynn explains, "As our brand has grown, we've realized that there is an incredible customer base interested in the kind of farm-direct coffee that we grow and sell. By partnering with affiliates, we can spread the word to new audiences, not just about Kona Earth, but about kona coffee as a whole."Steve Wynn agreed adding, "Specialty coffee, overall, is having a moment as more and more consumers are seeking unique and personalized offerings. This creates a natural fit for influencers in the food and beverage space to partner with us as an affiliate."Joining the Kona Earth affiliate program comes with a host of benefits, including:High-quality Products: Kona Earth offers some of the finest specialty coffee on the planet. Authentic Hawaiian Kona coffee is universally prized by specialty coffee aficionados. It is in high demand and short supply, grown only in the tiny geographic region known as the Kona coffee belt - about 30 miles long and 2 miles wide. As such, Kona coffee commands a high price point of $50 per pound and up.Generous Commission: Affiliates earn a competitive 10% commission on every sale and enjoy a generous 30-day window for tracking purchasesMarketing Support: Kona Earth provides affiliates with marketing materials, tracking tools, and support to help them succeed in their promotional efforts.Flexibility: Affiliates have the flexibility to promote Kona Earth products in a way that suits their audience, whether through blog posts, social media, or email marketing. Beyond specialty coffee, the Kona Earth affiliate program is a great fit for content related to gourmet food and beverages, farm-to-table, luxury goods, travel, and U.S. small businesses.Grown in the USA: Grown in Hawaii on the lush tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano, Kona Earth coffee represents the best of the best. The Kona Earth farm is situated in the heart of the famed Kona coffee belt. As a US-based family-owned business, Kona Earth supports fair wage labor and sustainable farming practices. They also give back to support local non-profits with their "Care In Every Cup" program. Affiliates can be confident and proud to promote the Kona Earth brand to their audiences.Care and Quality: Kona Earth coffee is nurtured from crop to cup and grown with aloha by husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn. The beans are processed and micro-batch roasted on site, then shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness. With a consistent five-star customer rating and superlative customer service, Kona Earth delivers care and quality that affiliates can rely on.The new Kona Earth affiliate program offers a fantastic opportunity for individuals looking to monetize their online platforms. With its high-quality products, generous commission rates, marketing support, and impressive earnings potential, the Kona Earth affiliate program is a smart choice for affiliate marketers across multiple business sectors.About Kona Earth: Nestled on the slopes of the Hualalai volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, Kona Earth grows and roasts exceptional Kona coffee. The temperate climate, rich volcanic soil, and ample rainfall create ideal growing conditions for producing some of the finest coffee on the planet. Prized for its smooth flavor and low acidity, coffee aficionados rank Kona coffee as one of the world’s top specialty coffees. Husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn lovingly nurture their Hawaiian specialty coffee from crop to cup, processing on-site, micro-batch roasting, then shipping farm-direct for supreme freshness. In addition to their premium Kona coffee, Kona Earth offers a variety of other items including coffee accessory items, branded merchandise, BBQ Spice meat rub, and Hawaiian chocolates. The Kona Earth bundles are popular among their specialty coffee customers as unique and personalized options for gift-giving. Kona Earth is dedicated to product excellence and superlative customer service, and, as a US-based coffee farm, supports sustainable farming methods and fair wage farm labor.

