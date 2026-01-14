New INTOO/Harris Poll Report Finds Nearly 30% Increase in U.S. Employees Experiencing Layoff Anxiety Compared to 2019

Layoff anxiety influenced by the current economy, political climate and concerns over automation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layoff anxiety has surged since last measured in 2019, with more than 3 in 5 employed Americans* (61%) concerned about being laid off—a nearly 30% increase since 2019 (48%)—according to The Employee Mindset Report, new research released today by INTOO, the career development and outplacement leader, conducted on their behalf by The Harris Poll.

The study reveals an American workforce increasingly shaped by economic uncertainty, automation (recent or potential), and skepticism toward leadership decision-making. From rising fears of automation to a belief that most layoffs in recent years reflect poor business management, the findings point to a critical need for greater transparency, predictability, and employee support from organizations.

Key Findings:

• Layoff anxiety is rising sharply: 61% of employees are concerned about job loss, up from 48% in 2019.

• Automation fears have doubled since 2019 (6% → 12%).

• 76% of employees believe most layoffs over the past few years could have been avoided with better business management from leadership.

• 69% of employees agree that “AI layoffs” are just an excuse for cost-cutting.

• Nearly half of employees (49%) would trust employees’ social media posts over CEO announcements when it comes to the real story behind layoff news.

• 52% would take a pay cut for guaranteed job protection from layoffs over the next two years.

“Employees are telling us that uncertainty is their new baseline,” said Mira Greenland, Chief Revenue Officer at INTOO. “This level of anxiety is a clear call for employers to communicate more transparently, offer predictable career pathways, and be intentional about how automation and workforce decisions are made.”

Implications for Employers:

The report outlines several priorities for HR and business leaders:

• Radical transparency in business and workforce communication

• Investment in internal mobility, reskilling, and upskilling as automation anxiety grows

• Clear, predictable workforce strategies to reduce uncertainty

• Stronger manager enablement to address employee concerns directly

• Humane, well-communicated layoff processes backed by outplacement and support services

*Defined as full/part-time employees for this survey



About the Study

The 2025 survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of INTOO from November 4-6, 2025, among 2,088 adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,158 are employed full-time or part-time. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact us.media@intoo.com.

About INTOO

With offices throughout the world, INTOO (www.intoo.com) is the outplacement and career development flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions, and is also a founding member of Career Star Group’s global network of outplacement providers. We bring 30+ years of experience delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies worldwide, supporting employees at every stage of change.

