Huddle House Launches Smashed Burger Week in Honor of National Cheeseburger Day

Huddle Rewards members can claim one FREE Single Smashed Burger Deluxe at participating locations while supplies last in honor of National Cheeseburger Day

New Huddle Rewards Program Kicks Off With Exclusive FREE Smashed Burgers, Pancakes, and Coffee

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House , the neighborhood gathering place that brings friends and family together over delicious food served from the heart, gives burger fans extra smashing reasons to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day. The brand recently launched its all-new loyalty program, Huddle House Rewards, and kicks things off with a two-week Smashed Burger celebration from September 18 through September 30.*During this event, Huddle Rewards members claim one FREE Single Smashed Burger Deluxe at participating locations while supplies last in honor of National Cheeseburger Day.* Guests can sign up online or through the Huddle House app, available on Google Play and the App Store. Guests can also simply scan a QR code to sign up and access benefits without downloading the app.Smashed Burger Week marks the start of exclusive, special perks available to Huddle Rewards members, serving up a stack of new and sweet deals tied to upcoming foodie holidays. For National Pancake Day, members can dig into a Pancake Platter Breakfast for just 26 reward points from September 26 through October 3. Then, from September 28 to October 3, guests can also toast National Coffee Day with a free fresh-brewed coffee with any meal purchase."The all-new Huddle Rewards is all about celebrating our guests with the flavors they love the most. We’re smashing it out of the park with free Smashed Burgers, then stacking on free pancakes and topping it off with a fresh-brewed coffee to start. We want customers to huddle around the good stuff, and we’re rewarding our most loyal members with points, perks, and exclusive surprises they’ll love,” said Stephanie Mattingly, VP of Marketing for Huddle House.Huddle Rewards members earn bacon while enjoying their bacon, whether they dine in or order online. Members receive one point for every $1 spent. Points may be redeemed for a variety of favorites, including starters, desserts, and entrées. The program also allows members to track their points and see how they stack up as they earn. MVP and All-Star members unlock exclusive perks with bonus points, special event invites, and monthly rewards like free waffles for MVPs and extra breakfasts for All-Stars throughout the year.For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.*Must sign up for the loyalty program by September 18, 2025 to be eligible.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com , and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

