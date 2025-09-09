California Tortilla Serves a Week of Free Chips and Guac for National Guacamole Day

Celebrate Guac O’Clock Sept. 15 - 21 with Avocados from Mexico

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holy guacamole! California Tortilla , the unique fast-casual franchise known for its bold "California-style" Mexican food, takes National Guacamole Day to new heights with a week full of freebies. From September 15–21, guests can score FREE Chips and Guac with any entree purchase, thanks to a tasty partnership with Avocados From MexicoTM."Any time makes a good time to enjoy guac, so we're turning one day into seven days of flavor," said Keith Goldman, President & CEO of California Tortilla. "We’re thrilled to give fans a week to savor our Chips and Guac for free, and we’re proud to feature the ‘always good’ Avocados from MexicoTM in every bite.”Guests can grab the National Guacamole Day deal from September 15-21 at participating California Tortilla locations. Customers just need to make any purchase from their menu of chef-inspired burritos, tacos, salads, and more to receive FREE Chips and Guac with their order, only while supplies last.National Guacamole Day, celebrated annually on September 16, honors the beloved avocado dip whose name means "avocado sauce.” The Aztecs first created it between the 14th and 16th centuries, and California Tortilla keeps the tradition fresh, flavorful, and fun.Want the scoop on other awesome deals like National Guacamole Day? Join the Burrito Elito loyalty program by downloading the California Tortilla app (through the App Store and Google Play) or signing up in-store and registering the account online . Earn points for every dollar spent, enjoy exclusive freebies, and stay updated on the latest news and offers from California Tortilla.For more information, visit CaliforniaTortilla.com or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @CalTort.About California TortillaCalifornia Tortillais a unique fast-casual restaurant concept that serves a chef-inspired menu of “California-style” Mexican food, including burritos, tacos, bowls, and salads. Since 1995, “Cal Tort,” as it is affectionately known, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food by offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, high-quality, fresh ingredients, and an array of sauces and toppings. With 27 locations, the company has earned numerous accolades, including being named one of FastCasual.com’s “Top 100 Movers & Shakers,” Washington City Paper’s “Best Fast Casual in D.C.,” and Washingtonian’s Best Mexican, Best Taco, Best Burrito, Best Kid Friendly Restaurant, and Best Vegetarian offering.About Avocados From MexicoAvocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for advertising, promotion, public relations, and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective, and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

