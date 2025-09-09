AM Specialty Promotes Olivia Barder as Group Chief Operating Officer

Olivia Barder promoted to Group Chief Operating Officer at AM Specialty

By overseeing operations, governance, and regulatory compliance, Olivia has been instrumental in building AM Specialty’s foundation & driving growth since 2017.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AM Specialty Insurance Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Olivia Barder to Group Chief Operating Officer. Olivia will oversee the company’s global operations, driving alignment across departments and ensuring the continued execution of AM Specialty’s long-term strategic objectives.Olivia has been with AM Specialty since 2017, most recently serving as Director of Operations. During her tenure, she has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success. She has led the creation and implementation of group-wide review processes, strengthened governance through oversight of board reporting and risk management, and was instrumental in the formation and regulatory approval of AM Specialty Insurance Company. Olivia also oversees cross-functional teams spanning data analytics, marketing and distribution, administration and software, ensuring operational efficiency and process improvements.A licensed attorney, Olivia brings a unique legal and operational background to her role. She earned her LL.M. in International Dispute Resolution from Fordham School of Law. She also holds an LL.B. in Law and M.A. in International Relations, both from the University of Edinburgh.Shevawn Barder, CEO of AM Specialty Insurance Group commented, “I am happy to advise that Olivia has been promoted to Group Chief Operating Officer. Her expertise, dedication, and vision have been vital to the company’s success, and her leadership will be critical as we continue to expand our presence in the industry. This new role is a recognition of her contributions and her capacity to drive the next phase of our expansion.”Olivia’s promotion highlights AM Specialty’s focus on building a strong leadership foundation to support our continued growth and expansion in the specialty insurance and reinsurance markets.About AM Specialty Insurance GroupAM Specialty Insurance Group is a leading provider of specialty insurance solutions. Its holding company (AM Holding Company) owns 100% of its subsidiaries, including AM Specialty Insurance Company, AM Star Claims, AM RE Syndicate, and Pinpoint. The group is committed to technical underwriting, long-term partnerships, and delivering profitable, sustainable growth across the specialty insurance sector. Learn more at www.amspecialtygroup.com

