AM Specialty Announces Appointment of Tom Griggs as Managing Director, Tailored Solutions at Pinpoint

Tom Griggs joins AM Specialty as Managing Director at Pinpoint

AM Specialty has appointed Tom Griggs as Managing Director at its UK-based subsidiary, Pinpoint, to lead underwriting governance and portfolio development.

I’m thrilled to join Pinpoint at such an exciting stage of its development. The opportunity to build bespoke, data-led solutions backed by the strength of AM Specialty, was incredibly compelling.” — Tom Griggs, Managing Director, Pinpoint

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AM Specialty Insurance Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Griggs as Managing Director, Tailored Solutions at Pinpoint UK Solutions Ltd (Pinpoint), the London-based arm of AM Specialty. In this new leadership role, Tom will oversee underwriting governance, pricing analysis, and portfolio development for bespoke insurance solutions within the UK market.Tom brings more than 12 years of experience in the specialty insurance space, with a career defined by high-performance portfolio management, strategic underwriting, and data-driven product development. He is ACII qualified and known for combining technical insight with deep client understanding across a broad range of personal and specialty lines.Prior to joining Pinpoint, Tom served as Senior Underwriter at Newline Underwriting Management Ltd, where he played a pivotal role in building an affinity portfolio from the ground up, building both scale and profitability. His earlier roles at ANV Syndicates and UK General Insurance further cemented his expertise in tailoring and scaling innovative insurance programs across global markets.“I’m thrilled to join Pinpoint at such an exciting stage of its development,” said Tom Griggs. “The opportunity to build bespoke, data-led solutions for today’s evolving risks, backed by the strength of AM Specialty, was incredibly compelling. I look forward to helping expand our offerings across the UK and international markets.”Darren Powell, CUO of Pinpoint, added: “We are delighted to welcome Tom Griggs to our leadership team. His track record in building sustainable, high-performing portfolios and his analytical approach to underwriting make him a strong fit for our strategic direction. Tom will play a vital role as we grow our footprint in the UK through Pinpoint.”Tom’s appointment is a key step in AM Specialty’s international expansion strategy and reinforces the group’s commitment to technical underwriting excellence and global partnerships.For partnership inquiries, contact Brendan Kelly at Brendan.kelly@amspecialty.com.About AM Specialty Insurance GroupAM Specialty Insurance Group is a leading provider of specialty insurance solutions. Its holding company (AM Holding Company) owns 100% of its subsidiaries, including AM Specialty Insurance Company, AM Star Claims, AM RE Syndicate, and Pinpoint. The group is committed to technical underwriting, long-term partnerships, and delivering profitable, sustainable growth across the specialty insurance sector. Learn more at www.amspecialtygroup.com About Pinpoint UK Solutions LtdPinpoint Solutions Ltd is the UK-based MGA of AM Specialty Insurance Group. Focused on delivering tailored specialty insurance solutions in international markets, Pinpoint blends technical underwriting, modern analytics, and collaborative product design to meet the evolving needs of brokers, clients, and capacity providers.

