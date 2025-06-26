Pinpoint UK Authorized as MGA Under Resolution Underwriting

AM Specialty's Pinpoint UK MGA Officially Open for Business

FCA authorization grant Pinpoint UK permission to conduct insurance business, marking the company’s official entry into the UK market backed by AM Specialty.

Backed by AM Specialty’s resources and expertise, we are now positioned to deliver creative specialty solutions to our UK clients and broker partners” — Darren Powell, CUO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinpoint UK Solutions Ltd (“Pinpoint UK”) today announced it has been officially appointed as an Appointed Representative (AR) of Resolution Underwriting Partnership Limited. Effective immediately, Pinpoint UK is authorized under Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules to carry out regulated insurance distribution and underwriting activities in the UK. This approval marks the formal launch of Pinpoint UK’s business operations, supported by AM Specialty Insurance Group.As an Appointed Representative, Pinpoint UK will operate under the regulatory license and oversight of Resolution Underwriting, which is authorized and regulated by the FCA. This structure provides Pinpoint UK with a strong compliance framework, allowing the company to offer insurance products and underwrite policies in the UK while maintaining full regulatory compliance.This development is also a significant milestone in AM Specialty’s strategy to expand into the UK and London specialty insurance market. By establishing Pinpoint UK, the Dallas-based group broadens its transatlantic footprint and brings its specialty underwriting expertise closer to UK clients.Pinpoint UK’s London operations are led by Chief Underwriting Officer Darren Powell, who brings over 30 years of industry experience from RSA, Allied World, and other leading insurers. With an experienced team on the ground and the backing of AM Specialty’s A– rated capacity, Pinpoint UK is poised to deliver innovative insurance solutions across a range of specialty lines.“Securing our FCA authorization and officially opening Pinpoint UK for business is an exciting milestone,” said Darren Powell, Chief Underwriting Officer of Pinpoint UK. “This Appointed Representative partnership with Resolution Underwriting provides us with a strong regulatory foundation. Backed by AM Specialty’s resources and expertise, we are now positioned to deliver creative specialty solutions to our UK clients and broker partners.”“We are delighted to welcome Pinpoint UK as an Appointed Representative,” said Chris Harman, Chairman of Resolution Underwriting. “Resolution Underwriting is committed to supporting entrepreneurial underwriting businesses with a compliant framework, and we look forward to a strong partnership with Pinpoint UK as it thrives within our infrastructure.”For partnership inquiries, contact Brendan Kelly at Brendan.kelly@amspecialty.com.About Pinpoint UK Solutions LtdPinpoint UK Solutions Ltd is the UK-based MGA of AM Specialty Insurance Group. Focused on delivering tailored specialty insurance solutions in international markets, Pinpoint UK blends technical underwriting, modern analytics, and collaborative product design to meet the evolving needs of brokers, clients, and capacity providers.About Resolution Underwriting Partnership LimitedResolution Underwriting is an insurance hub based in London, specializing in supporting entrepreneurial underwriters, investors, and carriers. The firm provides a comprehensive platform that includes regulatory access, compliance services, and operational support to help launch and grow successful MGAs. With a team experienced in broking, underwriting, and management, Resolution Underwriting is dedicated to building sustainable underwriting businesses from inception through to maturity.

