Eylsia Nicolas Achieves Chart-Topping Success and Announces Upcoming Tour Amid Health Challenges

Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer

I’m thankful to the Lord, my fans, and everyone who has given me a second, actually a fourth chance” — Eylsia, Singer and Owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable achievement reminiscent of music legends, Eylsia Nicolas has claimed an unprecedented milestone on the US Singer/Songwriter Groover Charts, securing 7 out of the top 10 songs, including the coveted #1 spot. This feat marks the first time since The Beatles that an artist has approached such dominance on a legitimate chart.

Despite her impressive global success across various genres, Eylsia’s journey has not been without challenges. The acclaimed singer-songwriter is currently battling permanent lung loss and ongoing respiratory issues, which have required her to adapt her performance methods. “While I may face health challenges, I refuse to let them define me,” Eylsia stated. “With the innovative technologies of my company, Worldipi.com, and a strategic use of AI, I’ve managed to continue creating music that resonates with my fans.”

Eylsia is set to embark on a unique tour this year under her luxury brand, Nicolas of Palm Beach, featuring pop-up events across various locations. While her doctors advise her to protect her voice, Eylsia plans to engage with fans through TV appearances, podcasts, radio interviews, and press conferences. She expressed her excitement to meet supporters in person, offering signed merchandise at discounted prices during the events.

In a spirited challenge to critics, Eylsia announced her intention to host a televised tennis match against a non-professional over-55 woman, with the winner claiming a piece of jewelry valued at $100,000. “This is my way of showing that I’m still competitive and ready to take on challenges, despite my health struggles,” she remarked, referencing her past as a tennis champion.

Eylsia also addressed comments regarding her collaborations with male vocalists, emphasizing that these partnerships were intentional. “I want to build a platform that allows other talented artists to shine in their own right,” she said. “My goal is to promote them not in my shadow but as individual stars.”

With gratitude for her supporters and sponsors, Eylsia Nicolas is poised to make a remarkable return to the spotlight. “I’m thankful to the Lord, my fans, and everyone who has given me a second, actually a fourth chance,” she concluded.

***************************************

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

Forever Can Wait by Eylsia Nicolas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.