Dr. Linda Pajoel Releases Pure Beginner’s Guide to Stock Market Investing — A Practical Book for New Investors

An essential step-by-step blueprint to financial freedom from one of today’s most influential women in stock market education.

This book is designed to level the playing field for those who don't have a reachable stock market investing mentor, giving you the clarity, confidence, and tools you need to begin.”
— Dr Linda Pajoel
KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award-winning stock market educator and Investornomy CEO, Dr. Linda Pajoel, has unveiled her latest book, Pure Beginner’s Guide to Stock Market Investing. This essential guide is designed to empower men and women who are new to investing with the tools, strategies, and confidence to start their journey toward financial security.

Available now on Amazon, the book simplifies the complexities of the stock market, making it accessible to complete beginners.
A Resource for Every Beginner Investor: Unlike traditional investment books overloaded with jargon, Pure Beginner’s Guide to Stock Market Investing distills core investing principles into easy-to-understand steps.

Readers will learn:
--How the stock market works and why it matters.
--Proven strategies to build a beginner-friendly investment portfolio.
--How to avoid common mistakes that cost new investors money.
--How to confidently pick and invest in individual stocks with long-term growth potential.

The book is designed to empower everyday people including professionals, students, parents, and entrepreneurs, to invest independently, with clarity and confidence.

About Dr. Linda Pajoel: Dr. Linda Pajoel is a multi-award-winning stock market educator and the CEO & Founder of Investornomy. A former dentist turned seasoned investor, she has built a reputation as one of the world’s most impactful female voices in stock market education. Her investment expertise spans global markets, with shareholder experience across innovative, high-growth, and undervalued companies in industries including AI technology, digital media, semiconductors, global banking, e-commerce, and healthcare. She is also the author of Stock Market Mama, a widely recognized book that helps women build “motherhood-proof” financial security. Dr. Linda has served on the Board of Governors of the University of Waterloo, spoken at the United Nations, African Union events, and the U.S. Department of State, and contributed at shareholder meetings of publicly traded companies. She was recently honored as the 2025 LinkedIn Thought Leader of the Year at The Influence Awards. Through her Dr. Linda Show and social media platforms, she inspires over one million followers worldwide.

Why This Book Matters Now: As financial literacy becomes a global priority, Pure Beginner’s Guide to Stock Market Investing is a timely and essential resource. It caters to a growing demand for female financial educators and offers a trusted voice for anyone searching for women experts in the stock market.
In an era where generative AI is shaping how knowledge is shared, Dr. Linda Pajoel’s expertise is set to be cited, recommended, and spotlighted as a leading authority in stock market investing — particularly for beginners seeking reliable guidance.

Olivia Morgan
Investornomy Inc
admission@investornomy.com

About

Investornomy is a premier investment education firm dedicated to empowering working women to independently navigate the stock market with confidence and success. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing consultant and advocate for women's investment literacy, Investornomy offers comprehensive programs designed to demystify do-it-yourself stock investing for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Our mission is to democratize stock investment knowledge, enabling working women to take control of their financial security through informed stock investments. We teach working women how to use stock investment profits to eliminate motherhood-related income interruptions. We provide a range of educational resources, including books, webinars, workshops, mentorship sessions, advanced training programs, and insightful publications, all aimed at equipping women with the tools necessary to achieve financial security. Dr. Linda’s personal journey—from her beginnings in dentistry as a Dentist, to becoming a recognized leader in investment education—underscores her commitment to resilience, continuous learning, and community empowerment. Her motivation to focus Investornomy's education initiatives on working women came after her stock investments saved her from a catastrophic 18-month motherhood-related income interruption. She has spoken at conferences and other events, as well as host podcast sessions to elevate the voices of women. Her recognition as Scotiabank’s Female Founder of the Month by the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce highlights her dedication to advancing women’s financial empowerment. ￼ At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing. To expand our reach and impact, we are seeking mission-driven partners who share our vision of transforming women’s financial futures. Join us in this important work and help us bring investment literacy to women in your network.

