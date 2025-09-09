NHS Concept to Commerce 2026 Expands Inventor Pavilion to Accelerate Product Launches 

Showcase innovative products at NHS Concept to Commerce Inventor Pavilion, March 30–April 2, 2026 in Las Vegas. Space is limited!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Hardware Show (NHS) introduces a new show concept, NHS Concept to Commerce , and inside the show an expanded Inventor Pavilion, powered by the United Inventors Association (UIA), as the must-attend event for product developers and inventors seeking major retail exposure.Now reengineered as NHS Concept to Commerce, this trade show delivers faster product discovery, smarter private label growth, and market-ready innovation, redefining the pathway for inventors and brands wishing to reach top buyers and market partners.What’s new for 2026? The Inventor Pavilion, formerly known as NEXT, features a more prominent, centralized hub that welcomes innovations at every phase, from concept to prototype to launch. This space is tailored for inventors, entrepreneurs, and service providers, offering direct access to retail buyers, global manufacturers, private-label partners, media, and influential industry figures.NHS Concept to Commerce will be held March 30 - April 2, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and serves as a global platform focused on hardware, home improvement and DIY, as well as pets, sports, beauty, and more. New product discovery remains the number one reason buyers attend, making this the prime venue for inventors looking to build partnerships and bring their ideas to store shelves.Participants gain direct exposure and pitch opportunities with leading retail buyers and investors, along with marketing and press coverage leading up to the event. Space is limited, and early participation increases visibility through pre-show promotions and media amplification.Who should apply:•Product inventors at any stage (idea, prototype, launch)•Owners of products seeking improved sales•Service providers for prototyping, scaling, packaging, and marketing•Brands planning new launches or upgradesHow to submit your product:Submit your innovation through the official NHS submission platform for evaluation and potential selection for Inventor Showcase Live, a unique live-pitch event for top decision makers. Inventors at all stages are welcome, including those with early concepts and market-ready launches.Don’t miss your chance to connect, network, and launch at the most influential hardware industry event of 2026. For details, criteria, and to submit, visit the NHS Concept to Commerce submission platform: https://marketblast.com/splash/nhsconcepttocommerce/ and visit the official NHS Concept to Commerce website at www.nationalhardwareshow.com About RX:RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organizations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com

