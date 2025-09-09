"Expressions of Jesus" Fine Art Book Prepares for Global Audience

Expressions of Jesus: Cultural Representations of the Savior of the World

More than 100 international artists contribute to groundbreaking book featuring "Cultural Representations of the Savior of the World"

We hope this project stands as a witness that Jesus really is the Savior of the entire world. For us, the work of these remarkable artists is a timely reminder of this truth.” — Laurel Day, President of Deseret Book Company

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shadow Mountain Publishing has announced what they’re calling their most important release in decades. Expressions of Jesus: Cultural Representations of the Savior of the World is slated for wide release on October 7, 2025.The large format, cloth-covered hardcover weighing in at 5½ pounds is a carefully curated collection of art celebrating the most depicted person in history—Jesus Christ. The book features contributions from more than 100 acclaimed artists representing billions of people and their unique cultures, including artwork spanning more than 1700 years of history.“The artwork is as rich and varied as the people who have created them; yet they all speak of Christ,” said renowned Filipina-American artist Rose Datoc Dall who served as the lead curator for the project. “It’s beautiful to behold, and it expands my love for all people and for their unique ways of expressing their devotion to Christ.”Laurel Day, President of Deseret Book Company and Editor-in-Chief of Expressions of Jesus has said no other book will be as significant during her tenure. “We hope this project stands as a witness that Jesus really is the Savior of the entire world. For us, the work of these remarkable artists is a timely reminder of this truth.”Artist liaison Dallan Wright expressed how the massive project opened his eyes in ways he never expected. “Working on this book has humbled me to better appreciate how others see Jesus differently than I have. No single race or culture has a lock on Jesus.”The overall message of the book is best expressed in the introduction: “Whether Jesus Christ is depicted as Cambodian, Mexican, Danish, Ethiopian, Navajo, or Chinese, His message is the same. He calls all of us to love one another and come unto Him to find rest and peace.”About Shadow MountainShadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and nonfiction. It is the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series “Fablehaven” and the sequel series “Dragonwatch” by Brandon Mull. It is also known for its Proper Romanceline of sweet romances. Nonfiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times bestselling history book “7 Tipping Points that Saved the World.” Bestselling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s “Christmas Jars” — now a major motion picture — and the award-winning “The Rent Collector” by Camron Wright. Shadow Mountain cultivates stories worth telling, questions worth exploring and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children and society.

