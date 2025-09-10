Michael Youssef’s AWAKE America Launches First-Ever City-Wide Rally in Boston

AWAKE Boston Rally - October 2025

Historic AWAKE Boston rally to kick off nationwide call to prayer and revival

Nearly 300 years ago, the First Great Awakening swept through Boston. It began in the church and turned into a nationwide awakening. We’re praying God will do it again.” — Michael A. Youssef

GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of Christians are expected to gather for AWAKE Boston , a city-wide rally hosted by AWAKE America at the historic Tremont Temple Baptist Church in the heart of Boston. The landmark revival rally, planned for Saturday, October 25, 2025, will unite believers across diverse backgrounds and denominations for powerful worship, prayer, and preaching with a vision to seek God for another Great Awakening in their city and across the nation.AWAKE Boston will feature worship with Grammy-winning artist Mac Powell of Third Day and Christian singer-songwriter Mallory Miller. Attendees will hear timely biblical encouragement from AWAKE America’s founder Dr. Michael A. Youssef and engage in prayer alongside local church leaders who share a burden for revival. Together, they will call believers to pray for spiritual renewal in the church and awakening across the country. Partnering with the movement are Tremont Temple Baptist Church, Renewal Church Boston, King’s Hill Church Boston, and Congregación León de Juda.“The burden of my heart is to call the church back to God’s Word—to proclaim the unchanging Truth of Scripture, to rally believers to stand firm in Christ, and to encourage them to advance the Gospel like never before,” said Dr. Youssef.The AWAKE America movement was born in 2020 during a season of unprecedented political division and unrest. In the midst of fear, isolation, and a rising pandemic, Dr. Youssef, a pastor and internationally respected Bible teacher, felt burdened to call believers to unite in prayer under the conviction that the only true hope for America is the Gospel of Jesus Christ. What started as a grassroots online prayer movement to “unite for revival” has drawn nearly 500,000 participants. Now, it’s becoming a nationwide rallying point through city-wide gatherings.New England doesn’t often see gatherings like this, though in recent years, past events with Dr. Youssef in the area have revealed a deep spiritual hunger in the region. At one city-wide outreach in Springfield, Mass., many responded to the Gospel in what is considered the most post-Christian city in America.“There is hope for another move of God in our country, but it must begin with repentance on the part of believers,” said Dr. Youssef. “Nearly 300 years ago, the First Great Awakening swept through Boston. It began in the church and turned into a nationwide awakening. We’re praying God will do it again.”Just a few blocks from the sites where the First Great Awakening ignited in Boston, Tremont Temple is a nationally recognized historic landmark, celebrated for its rich Christian heritage and pioneering role as the first integrated church in America. Over the years, it has welcomed leaders from D.L. Moody to Frederick Douglass, providing a spiritually and culturally significant setting for AWAKE Boston as Christian leaders from all backgrounds gather to pray for a fresh move of God.On Friday, October 24, the evening before the Saturday rally, AWAKE America will also host an estimated 1,700 college students from Harvard, MIT, Boston University, and other prestigious schools for “If God, Why Evil?”, a university night with Professor of apologetics and professional YouTuber Dr. Sean McDowell offering biblical clarity on life’s toughest questions.After AWAKE Boston, Dr. Youssef and other special guests will head to Washington, D.C., and San Antonio, Texas, for additional AWAKE America Rallies, with a vision to impact 10 of America’s top cities by 2028.“God is not finished with America,” said Dr. Youssef. “He is opening a door, a moment of opportunity, and we must walk through it. Now is the time to act.”Event Details:Event: AWAKE Boston with Dr. Michael A. YoussefDate: Saturday, October 25, 2025Location: Tremont TempleTime: 4:00-6:00 PMMedia InquiriesContact Mike Tilley: mtilley@ltw.org | 404-809-4094About AWAKE AmericaAWAKE America is a nationwide prayer and revival movement mobilizing believers to seek God for spiritual renewal in the church and awakening across the nation. Since its launch in 2020, the movement has united nearly 500,000 Christians across all 50 states in prayer for a Third Great Awakening in America.

