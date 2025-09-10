Mobile Operators face a collapse in A2P SMS revenues

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReveNet, the specialist provider of revenue restoration solutions for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), today published a landmark whitepaper highlighting how operators can regain control of the A2P SMS landscape.The report, “How to Restore Both A2P SMS and Mobile Network Operator Control of the Value Chain,” sets out the precarious state of the $55 billion A2P messaging market and calls for urgent operator-led action to combat fraud, restore transparency, and secure the future of SMS as the world’s most trusted enterprise communications channel.A Market at a CrossroadsJuniper Research forecasts that SMS remains the leading channel for mission-critical messaging such as OTPs. However, rising fraud, flash calling, artificially inflated traffic, grey routing, and escalating termination costs are increasingly pushing enterprises toward alternative channels.Without decisive intervention, A2P SMS revenues across Africa, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America could 23% by 2029.ReveNet’s Vision: Transparency and CollaborationThe whitepaper sets out ReveNet’s vision for a renewed A2P ecosystem, built on 100% traffic transparency, free third-party audit, and deep ecosystem collaboration. Unlike vendors whose business models may conflict with operator interests, ReveNet champions open-book partnerships that give MNOs full visibility and control over their SMS channels.ReveNet’s portfolio includes:• Real-time fraud detection and blocking (including flash calling and OTT bypass)• Penetration Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS)• The ReveNet Portal, delivering live traffic analytics and benchmarking against anonymisedmarket data• Revenue assurance solutions tailored to each operator’s networkA Call to Action“In over 20 years in A2P messaging, I have never seen the ecosystem so simultaneously exciting yet precarious,” said Stefan Olaru, CEO of ReveNet. “The future of SMS depends on restoring trust and transparency. Operators cannot afford to look away – the only sustainable solution is one where they take the lead with the right partners beside them. At ReveNet, we are proud to lead that charge.”For more information, and to download the whitepaper, please visit: https://www.revenet.co/white-landing-page About ReveNetReveNet is a leading provider of network revenue assurance solutions, helping operators worldwide protect and grow their A2P messaging revenues. Built by a team of telecom pioneers, ReveNet combines best-in-class technology, deep industry expertise, and unique transparency commitments – including free third-party audits – to deliver sustainable, long-term value for operators.

