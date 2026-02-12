Prairie Farms Family of Companies Reaches $100,000 Donation Goal for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation™

The fundraising milestone reflects the power of purpose-driven partnerships, uniting communities around a shared cause by supporting ALSF through the purchase of Prairie Farms and Hiland lemonade products.

Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy support childhood cancer research and families nationwide

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy Foods today announced they have reached their $100,000 donation goal in support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation™ (ALSF), reinforcing a shared commitment to funding childhood cancer research and supporting families impacted by the disease. While the companies’ initial yearlong fundraising commitment concludes April 30, Prairie Farms and Hiland are proud to announce their intent to continue supporting ALSF through an ongoing, long-term partnership.The fundraising milestone reflects the power of purpose-driven partnerships, uniting communities around a shared cause by supporting ALSF through the purchase of Prairie Farms and Hiland lemonade products. The announcement is being released ahead of International Childhood Cancer Day (February 15), a global day of awareness and advocacy for children and adolescents battling cancer.“At Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, we believe that every partnership helps move us closer to a cure,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and co-executive director of ALSF. “The Prairie Farms Family of Companies has made a meaningful difference through their support, and we are deeply grateful for their continued commitment to bringing hope, awareness, and support to children with cancer and the families who love them.”“Reaching this goal is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when our communities come together with purpose,” said Matt McClelland, CEO and Executive Vice President of Prairie Farms Dairy. “We’re proud to stand with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and to support their mission of funding research, raising awareness, and helping families when they need it most.”“This initiative reflects the heart of our organization,” said Rick Beaman, President of Hiland Dairy. “By uniting our brands around a cause that truly matters, we were able to turn everyday purchases into meaningful impact for children and families facing childhood cancer.”Through the collective support of customers, employees, suppliers, and retail partners, the Prairie Farms Family of Companies helped transform a familiar product into a vehicle for awareness and hope, demonstrating how small actions can add up to lasting change.For more information about Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and its mission to end childhood cancer, visit AlexsLemonade.org About Alex’s Lemonade Stand FoundationAlex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit www.AlexsLemonade.org About the Prairie Farms Family of CompaniesPrairie Farms is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and South. The cooperative includes more than 500 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, and over 100 distribution facilities, with annual sales exceeding $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry, setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., Prairie Farms’ distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States. For more information, PrairieFarms.com Hiland Dairy is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Hiland’s widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. The company also produces and distributes other beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. Hiland employs 4,000 people across Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland’s milk comes from local farmer-owners just miles from its processing plants, where it goes from farm to shelf within 48 hours. Learn more at HilandDairy.com

