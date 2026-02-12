Keeper Commander Introduces SuperShell™: A Full-Screen Terminal Interface for Vault Management

New TUI delivers fast, keyboard-driven access to the Keeper Vault for developers and power users

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, today announces the availability of SuperShell, a full-screen Terminal User Interface (TUI) for browsing and managing the Keeper Vault within Keeper Commander. Keeper Commander is an open-source Command Line Interface (CLI), scripting tool and Software Development Kit (SDK) for interacting with Keeper. It enables automation and control of Keeper Vault and the KeeperPAM, which serves as the control plane and identity security platform for humans, machines, Non-Human Identities (NHIs) and AI agents within an organisation.Available in Keeper Commander version 17.2.7 and newer, SuperShell gives developers, security engineers and IT administrators a faster, keyboard-driven way to work with their vault directly from the terminal. It introduces a modern, terminal-native experience that allows users to securely access and manage vault data without leaving the command line.Designed for power users working in SSH sessions or standard system terminals, the interface prioritises speed and efficiency, enabling navigation and search entirely from the keyboard. The full-screen layout presents the vault in a simple split view, with folders and records on the left and detailed information on the right. A persistent top bar provides search and contextual account information, helping users stay oriented as they move through large or complex vaults.“As infrastructure, automation and developer workflows continue to converge, securing identities in all forms and their access has to be native to those environments,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “SuperShell reflects our belief that usability and security are not trade-offs. By bringing a terminal-first experience to Keeper Commander, we’re giving technical teams a faster way to work without weakening the security model underneath.”Navigation in SuperShell follows familiar vi-style keyboard conventions, making it easy to move quickly through folders and records, switch between panes, search the vault and run automation CLI commands. Users can view records in a standard detail format or switch to a raw JSON view when deeper inspection is needed. Sensitive fields are masked by default, with the option to reveal values on demand. For records configured with two-factor authentication, SuperShell displays the current Time-based One-Time Password (TOTP) along with a live countdown indicator.To support secure, efficient workflows, SuperShell will be expanded to include KeeperPAM features such as remote access connections, tunnels, discovery or rotations. Common actions such as syncing the vault, viewing user or device details and accessing preferences are built directly into the interface, minimising context switching. By bringing a full-screen, terminal-first interface to Keeper Commander, SuperShell gives technical users a faster, more natural way to interact with their vault while preserving Keeper’s zero-trust and zero-knowledge security model.SuperShell integrates seamlessly into existing Keeper Commander workflows and is available now to Keeper customers. For more information, visit https://www.keepersecurity.com/ or refer to the official Keeper documentation ###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity software companies that protects thousands of organisations and millions of people in over 150 countries. Keeper is a pioneer of zero-knowledge and zero-trust security built for any IT environment. Its core offering, KeeperPAM, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects all users, devices and infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognised for its innovation in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management (PAM), Keeper secures passwords and passkeys, infrastructure secrets, remote connections and endpoints with role-based enforcement policies, least privilege and just-in-time access. Learn why Keeper is trusted by leading organisations to defend against modern adversaries at KeeperSecurity.com.Learn more: https://www.keepersecurity.com/

