Magic Place Opens at Eureka! This Feb Half Term

A child interacting with Magic Place at Eureka! Credit: Matt Thomas/Eureka! Two young children interacting with one of the giant Magic Place screens at Eureka! Credit: Matt Thomas/Eureka!

HALIFAX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A brand-new interactive digital playspace, Magic Place, will officially open at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax from 14 February, just in time for February half term.Created by digital artists Genetic Moo, Magic Place invites children and families to step inside a vibrant world of light, colour and sound inspired by 80s 8-bit computer games. Unlike traditional screen-based experiences, children use their whole bodies to interact with the space. By dancing, jumping, waving or spinning, they can transform the digital environment around them, triggering sounds, unlocking surprises and discovering playful characters.There are no rules or instructions, encouraging children to experiment freely and follow their curiosity. Magic Place is designed for families with children aged 0 to 11, encouraging grown-ups and children to explore side by side.Magic Place features multiple distinct play zones, each exploring different styles of interaction and featuring different playful cultural references and “Easter eggs”, including nods to early video games such as Tempest, Breakout and Lemmings, a Rubik’s Cube-inspired backdrop, art references to Bridget Riley and Piet Mondrian, a giant Subbuteo figure, and even Tribbles from Star Trek.Liz Peniston, Content & Experience Director at Eureka! said “Magic Place turns the idea of screen time on its head. Instead of sitting still and watching, children are up on their feet, experimenting, collaborating and shaping the world around them. It’s joyful, creative and brilliantly unpredictable - exactly the kind of playful experience we champion at Eureka!”Magic Place officially opens at Eureka! in Halifax on Saturday 14 February, and included with the price of standard admission or free for Annual Pass holders.ENDSFor additional high-res photos or press information please contact Sophie Ballinger on 01422 330069, or email press.office@eureka.org.ukAbout Eureka! - www.eureka.org.uk Based in Halifax, next to the main railway station, Eureka! is the UK's only national children's museum, dedicated to making learning fun for children. Through hundreds of hands-on exhibits across six interactive zones, Eureka! inspires a love of learning and discovery in children aged 0-11.Since opening in 1992, Eureka! has brought smiles to the faces of more than 8 million visitors.During that time, it has attracted £22 million of capital investment, employed more than 2500 people, won 60 local, national and international awards and changed the face of the sector by spearheading a more immersive and interactive approach to traditional museums throughout Britain.Eureka! opened a second attraction Eureka! Science + Discovery on the Wirral in November 2022.Eureka! is a charity which is entirely dependent on earned revenue to sustain operations and ensure families from all backgrounds can benefit from the play and learning opportunities offered.About Genetic MooDigital art duo, Nicola Schauerman and Tim Pickup have been making interactive art since 2008, starting with a single digital starfish. They have expanded their art to fill temporary exhibition spaces, galleries and museums up and down the country. In the last 10 years, they have staged over 20 large-scale interactive exhibitions, each one different and matched to the audience expectations and venue requirements. Recent shows have seen record-breaking attendance and super positive feedback. Genetic Moo work and play in Margate."Our mission is to generate happiness".

