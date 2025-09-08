McCall Hoyle and Shadow Mountain Publishing release new novel — 'Forever Ripley'

McCall Hoyle, author of Millie Forever Ripley Mccall Hoyle Shadow Mountain Publishing

Release is Hoyle’s fourth unique dog-driven children's book

You will most likely cry at some point reading Ripley and Charlie’s story. But I promise their journey is about so much more than grief or tears. It is a story of beauty and healing and growing up.” — McCall Hoyle

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-award-winning author McCall Hoyle is celebrating the wide release of her fourth children’s novel with Shadow Mountain Publishing . “ Forever Ripley ” follows in the pawprints of “Millie” (2024), “Just Gus” (2023) and “Stella” (2021).Hoyle’s most personal novel yet introduces readers young and old to Ripley — an aging German shepherd with a powerful story to tell about the enduring relationship between dogs and humans. Ripley has spent her years guarding a wildlife refuge in North Carolina, but her final assignment just might be her favorite. With bullies threatening the sanctity and safety of their beloved refuge, Ripley will spend the final season of her life watching over Charlie, her lovable and precocious best friend.As readers fall in love with this friendship, Charlie and Ripley will discover their adventures can’t last forever. With their time together running out, Charlie plans a final adventure that will remind everyone that even when saying the most painful goodbyes, we can always find moments of love, beauty and courage.“I’ll just say it,” Hoyle said. “Yes, you will most likely cry at some point reading Ripley and Charlie’s story. But I promise their journey is about so much more than grief or tears. It is a story of beauty and healing and growing up. It is a roadmap for remembering those we hold dear and for dealing with loss in healthy ways. It is a joyful celebration of the lives we share with our four-legged friends. And it is a tribute to the special place that dogs hold in our families, in our lives and in our hearts.”Hoyle said her goals for the national release extend far beyond book sales and signings. “My great hope is that ‘Ripley’ will soften your heart the way writing it did mine, and that readers will take time to curl up with a good dog and a good book and enjoy all the things that bring us the most joy.”Even as a seasoned novelist with dozens of awards to her credit, Hoyle said she still feels some first-timer jitters. “Maybe I’m more nervous for this release than any other because those have been so loved and so well received, and I love those dogs and their stories more than I ever could have imagined. But I call ‘Forever Ripley’ my ‘heart book.’ Somehow, that makes its reception by readers feel more personal and more important than ever. I’m so thankful to Shadow Mountain for believing in me and Ripley and for making the book of my heart possible.”In addition to the hijinks and antics of her lead characters, Hoyle hopes readers resonate with her themes of preserving and conserving wildlife. “I think many kids will connect with Charlie’s love of nature and with her and her biologist mom’s work to protect critically endangered red wolves, which are the rarest large carnivore in the United States.”Hoyle and Shadow Mountain Publishing are supporting the release with an extensive school tour reaching thousands of students this fall. “Forever Ripley” is available in all formats wherever books are sold.About McCall HoyleMcCall Hoyle is a best-selling author, a reading teacher, and a former school librarian. When she grows up, she’d also like to be a professional dog trainer. She writes hopeful, heartfelt books for kids of all ages and believes one of the best ways to spread hope and share her heart is by writing about the special bond between dogs and their humans. When McCall isn’t writing or teaching, you will probably find her with one of her four-legged friends training for agility, obedience, or dock diving. If she’s feeling spontaneous or needs a change of scenery, you might find her and a furry companion chasing make-believe bunnies at a lure coursing event in the foothills of the North Georgia Mountains she calls home. You can learn more about her at mccallhoyle.com.About Shadow MountainShadow Mountain is a general trade publisher of fiction and nonfiction. It is the publisher of the New York Times bestselling series “Fablehaven” and the sequel series “Dragonwatch” by Brandon Mull. It is also known for its Proper Romanceline of sweet romances. Nonfiction titles include cookbooks from popular bloggers Six Sisters’ Stuff as well as the New York Times bestselling history book “7 Tipping Points that Saved the World.” Bestselling fiction titles include Jason F. Wright’s “Christmas Jars” — now a major motion picture — and the award-winning “The Rent Collector” by Camron Wright. Shadow Mountain cultivates stories worth telling, questions worth exploring and beauty worth sharing to improve the lives of families, children and society.

